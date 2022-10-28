Justin Ress Compares FINA World Cup to ISL, He Misses ISL

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
Reported by Spencer Penland.
MEN’S 50 FREE – HEATS
- World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020
- World Junior Record: 20.98, Kenzo Simons (NED) – 2019
- World Cup Record: 20.48, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Dylan Carter (TTO) – 20.91
- Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 21.34
- Justin Ress (USA) – 21.35
- Brooks Curry (USA) – 21.35
- Josh Liendo (CAN) – 21.61
- Drew Kibler (USA) – 21.62
- Pedro Spajari (BRA) – 21.65
- Matthew Temple (AUS) – 21.82
Dylan Carter put up the top time of the morning by a significant margin, swimming a 20.91. The swim was a little bit faster than the 21.08 he clocked in prelims in Berlin, but a touch slower than the 20.77 he swam to win the event in finals. We’ll be on record watch tonight, as Carter’s 20.77 from last week was a new Trinidad and Tobago national record.
Kyle Chalmers took second last week, and was right there again this morning, touching second in the heats.
Some newcomers present a a bit of a threat as well. Americans Justin Ress and Brooks Curry tied at 21.35 this morning, and both certainly have the ability to pop one off tonight. Josh Liendo was also right there, touching in 21.61 this morning. We know Liendo is an exceptional short course swimmer, so he’s another one to watch out for tonight.
The mono-infested Pack S&D needs Justin Ress to channel his inner Grant House and compete collegiately again even after having no more years of eligibility
He’s not wrong. Bit of a hummer. Hope ISL finds a way to be financially stable and come back