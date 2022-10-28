Justin Ress Compares FINA World Cup to ISL, He Misses ISL

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Day One Prelims Heat Sheet

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 50 FREE – HEATS

World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 20.98, Kenzo Simons (NED) – 2019

World Cup Record: 20.48, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Dylan Carter put up the top time of the morning by a significant margin, swimming a 20.91. The swim was a little bit faster than the 21.08 he clocked in prelims in Berlin, but a touch slower than the 20.77 he swam to win the event in finals. We’ll be on record watch tonight, as Carter’s 20.77 from last week was a new Trinidad and Tobago national record.

Kyle Chalmers took second last week, and was right there again this morning, touching second in the heats.

Some newcomers present a a bit of a threat as well. Americans Justin Ress and Brooks Curry tied at 21.35 this morning, and both certainly have the ability to pop one off tonight. Josh Liendo was also right there, touching in 21.61 this morning. We know Liendo is an exceptional short course swimmer, so he’s another one to watch out for tonight.