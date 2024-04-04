Jim Bossert Promoted to 2nd Head Swim Coach in Cal Baptist History

Cal Baptist, one of the newest full-status members in NCAA Division I athletics, has announced a change in leadership for the program next season.

Jim Bossert is being promoted from associate head coach to head coach, while long-time assistant Lisa Siregar will fill the role as the new associate head coach.

Rick Rowland, who has been the head coach of the program for 25 years, will remain with the program as senior advisor to the head coach.

“We are excited to have Jim officially step into the position of head swim coach,” said Vice President for Athletics, Dr. Micah Parker, “He is a mission fit and has assumed many of the head coaching duties this year. It will also be a blessing to have Coach Rowland remain involved in the program he started many years ago.”

Rowland was the program’s first, and previously only, head coach, launching the program in 1999. He is also responsible for launching the school’s water polo programs, which he lead during their early years.

He was named one of the CSCAA 100 Greatest Coaches in 2021.

The program launched in the NAIA, where Rowland led the team to four men’s and four women’s NCAA titles, 12 runner-up finishes, and 105 NAIA All-Americans. In 2010, the program transitioned to NCAA Division II, and in 2018 began the transition to Division I athletics. The school became eligible for the postseason in 2022-2023.

“Jim is a wonderful coach to continue the legacy of the CBU swim and dive program,” said Rowland. “I look forward to working alongside him to further strengthen the program and showcase our students’ God-given talents.”

Bossert swam collegiately at Division III Grove City College from 2011-2015 and finished his career at Cal Baptist in the 2015-2016 season, earning a master’s degree in kinesiology.

Bossert began his coaching career with Alabama and Fresno State before a four-year sting with Wyoming, which like Cal Baptist also competes in the WAC. He returned to the program last season as an associate head coach.

Siregar has been with the program since 2003, when she first coached alongside Rowland. She has assisted with dozens of conference championship runs, hundreds of All-American and All-Conference efforts, and helped Rowland oversee all eight national championships.

The staff for the 2023-2024 season also included Miranda King, as diving coach and Kevin Callister in a triad role of assistant coach, aquatics director, and director of age group programs. King and Callister, like Boosert, are Cal Baptist alumni.

The Cal Baptist men finished 3rd out of 6 teams and the women were 5th out of 8 teams at the 2024 WAC Championships.

The Cal Baptist men sent two divers to the 2024 NCAA Championships: Gael Jiminez-Mestes and Mario de Valle. Jiminez-Mestes finished 27th on 1-meter and 28th on 3-meter, while de Valle was 39th on 1-meter, 22nd on platform, and had to withdraw from 3-meter with an injury.

The women’s team qualified one swimmer, Sofia Maksimova, for the meet. She finished tied-for-17th in prelims of the 50 free and participated in a six-swimmer swim-off, finishing 6th in 22.01.

The team also recently graduated Remi Fabiani, who finished last season ranked 25th in the 50 free in 19.09, qualifying for the 2023 NCAA Championships.