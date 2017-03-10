Jacob Molacek 45.59 100 Fly, “It’s Starting to Get Fun Again.”

Michael Andrew’s 2014 Region VIII Record in the 100 fly was lowered four times in one day at the 2017 Mizzou Sectional. Rockwood Swim Club’s Jack Dolan would take it first with 47.45 in the prelim. He was followed quickly by Michael Andrew who reclaimed it with 46.68, only to see it lowered again in the prelim by Greater Omaha’s Jacob Molacek with 46.14. This was a spectacular set up for the final session where it was Molacek who prevailed, splitting 21.36/24.23 to reduce the mark to 45.59.

This off-event victory was a treat for the crowd, and apparently, as he tells SwimSwam in the video below, it was a surprise to Jacob as well.