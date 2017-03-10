Jacob molacek swims 45.5 100-Yard fly in Missouri

2017 Region VII Spring Sectionals

University of Missouri, Columbia

March 9-12, 2017

Day 2 of the 2017 Region VII Spring Sectional Championships started off with a record breaking swim in the Men’s 200-yard freestyle. The day was filled with four broken records.

In that race, the top 2 finishers swam under the meet record (1:36.48). Kevin Callan, from the Tridents Aquatic Club touched the wall first with the time of 1:34.06. Callan dropped over 2 seconds from his preliminary time. Jack Dolan of Rock Wood Swim Club came in at second at 1:35.68.

The previous record holder was Jacob Molacek of Greater Omaha Swim Club. Later in the evening, Molacek re-added his name to the meet record.

In the Men’s 100-yard butterfly, the top 2 finishers swam under the meet record. Molacek added his name to the record board again in the 100-yard fly touching at 45.59. Beating Andrew’s previous record of 47.56. Andrew’s also swam under his own record (46.54).

Molacek previously swam at Auburn University but is now back home in Omaha training for the year. Next fall he will be attending North Carolina State to continue his collegiate swimming career,

Andrews, swam his speciality to set off in the 100-yard breaststroke breaking another meet record with the time of 51.92, just shy his personal best set in 2015 (51.75). Also shy of the 17-18 National Age Group Record (51.76). Andrews finished over 2 seconds ahead of second place.

The top seed in the Women’s 400-yard IM, Caroline Theil scratched for her 100-yard breaststroke. Kate McCarville, a 13 year-old from Springfield Aquatics went into finals seated fourth, finished the 400-yard IM first with the time 4:21.28.

Day 2 closed with another record falling in the Men’s 400-Yard IM. Dane Florea of Columbia Swim Club crushed the meet record (3:54.76) by over 2 seconds (3:52.03).

Other First Place Finishers

Women’s 200-Yard Freestyle- Aurore Jacolin (1:47.96)

Women’s 100-Yard Breaststroke- Nicole Williams (1:01.68)

Women’s 100-Yard Butterfly- Cailey Grunhard (54.16)

Team Scores Through Day 2

Women’s Top 5

Columbia Swim Club-298 CSP Tideriders-255 Kansas City Blazers-254.66 Lincoln Select Swimming-158 Parkway Swim Club-146

Men’s Top 5