Jack Conger Blasts 1:44.8 200 Fly as Texas Men Defeat Georgia

Hosted by University of Georgia

Saturday, January 14th

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

TEXAS- 180

GEORGIA- 114

The reigning NCAA champion Texas Longhorns hit the road this weekend, completing a sweep of their weekend meets with a victory over Georgia. Despite missing out on the dual meet with Auburn earlier this week, Jack Conger was back in action to help the Longhorns go up against the Bulldogs. He took a light schedule for this meet, swimming only the butterflies. In the 200 fly, Conger blasted an impressive 1:44.82 to win by almost 2 seconds. He returned to the pool for the 100 fly, completing the sweep with a 47.15 to outpace Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz (47.58).

Conger’s teammate Joseph Schooling, the reigning NCAA butterly champ, wasn’t entered in the individual fly races today. He did, however, swim fly on their medley relay, where he clocked a 20.54 fly split. He also threw down a 19.93 to win the 50 free individually.

Will Licon took on Georgia’s Chase Kalisz in the breaststroke races today, sweeping the events for the Longhorns. In the 100 breast, Licon touched a second ahead of Kalisz, winning in a quick 52.67 to Kalisz’s 53.72. He then posted another convincing win in the 200 breast, winning in 1:54.38 to Kalisz’s 1:56.02. In his 3rd event of the day, the 400 IM, Licon came up with a 2nd place finish. Georgia’s Jay Litherland dominated the race from start to finish, winning in 3:47.05, while Licon followed in 3:54.70.

Distance ace Clark Smith started his day off with a speedy 8:57.86 to win the 1000 free by well over 10 seconds. He returned to the pool for the 500 free, an event in which he was the 2015 NCAA champ, to race teammate Townley Haas, the 2016 NCAA champ. Smith pulled away after the 1st 100 and never looked back, racing to a 4:19.70. He was over 5 seconds ahead of Haas, who took 2nd in 4:25.05. Haas won the 200 free earlier in the session with a 1:35.69, coming from behind to out-touch teammate Jonathan Roberts (1:35.87) and Georgia’s Litherland (1:35.89).

Roberts had another fast swim in the 200 back, which he won in a blistering 1:43.25.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS

ATHENS, Ga. – No. 2 Texas (4-3) won the first 14 events and deflected a formidable challenge from No. 7 Georgia, as the Longhorns claimed a meet loaded with Rio Olympians and posted a convincing 180-114 victory at UGA’s Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Saturday’s meet featured six U.S. Olympians – UT’s Townley Haas , Clark Smith and Jack Conger & Georgia’s Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland and Gunnar Bentz – plus Singapore’s Olympic gold medalist in the 100m butterfly, Texas junior Joseph Schooling . The Longhorns set the tone from the outset by way of their 200-yard medley relay. Sophomore John Shebat led off in 21.75 seconds before six-time NCAA champion senior Will Licon split 24.06 seconds on the breaststroke leg and put the Horns in the lead.

Schooling out-split UGA’s Pace Clark by eight-tenths of a second with a 20.54 butterfly leg, and he gave way to All-America junior Brett Ringgold who anchored in 19.42 and delivered the win for Texas by over two seconds.

Smith, the American record holder in the 1,000 freestyle, blew away the field in the same event Saturday and won going away in 8:57.86. The Denver native held 27-second splits throughout the race and, behind a powerful kick, came home in an impressive 23.85 seconds in the 50 yards. He defeated his nearest competitor, UGA’s Aidan Burns, by nearly 13 seconds.

Haas, the NCAA and American record holder in the 200 freestyle, won the same event in 1:35.69 while teammate Jonathan Roberts followed closely behind in second at 1:35.87. Shebat added a win in the 100 backstroke at 46.85, and Licon, who earlier joined Shebat on the medley relay, claimed the 100 breaststroke at 52.67.

Conger, the American record holder in the 200 butterfly, led a one-two Texas finish in the event Saturday at 1:44.82. His classmate Will Glass followed in second at 1:46.60. Schooling led a one-two Texas showing in the 50 freestyle and edged Ringgold for the win at 19.93.

All-America senior Mark Anderson completed a sterling week of competition and swept the diving events. The Californian claimed the one-meter board with 384.08 points and secured the win on three-meter with 423.53 points.

Ringgold added a win in the 100 freestyle in 43.95 to go with his runner-up swim in the 50 freestyle. Roberts and Shebat paced a one-two Texas showing in the 200 backstroke, where Roberts was victorious at 1:43.25. Licon, the two-time defending NCAA champion as well as the NCAA and American record holder in the 200 breaststroke, won the same event Saturday in 1:54.38 and topped Kalisz, a U.S. Olympian in the 400m individual medley.

The 500 freestyle yielded a one-two Texas finish from the last two NCAA champions in the event. Smith took the win at 4:19.70 while Haas placed second at 4:25.05. Conger gave Texas a sweep of the butterfly events with his 47.15 at 100 yards.

Texas resumes dual-meet competition on Friday, Jan. 27 when it hosts Arizona in a two-day meet at UT’s Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

PRESS RELEASE – GEORGIA

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia swimming and diving teams were swept by Texas on Saturday at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

The No. 7 Bulldogs (5-1) dropped a 180-114 decision to the No. 2 Longhorns, while the second-ranked Lady Bulldogs (6-1) fell 171-124 to No. 5 Texas.

The loss snapped the Lady Bulldogs’ winning streak at Gabrielsen Natatorium at 103 straight, dating back to 1995. Georgia is now 104-2 all-time at home.

“Texas deserves all the credit in the world,” Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle said. “They were better than us today. I am proud of our kids for the way they competed. We are sad to see the streak end, but we are proud of what we accomplished. The sun will come up tomorrow, and we will continue to work hard.”

Olivia Smoliga had the Lady Bulldogs’ lone victory of the day as she claimed the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 52.84.

Chantal Van Landeghem placed second in the 50 freestyle in 22.72 and the 100 freestyle in 49.41. Stephanie Peters came in second in the 500- and 1,000-yard freestyle (4:47.96 and 9:49.88, respectively).

Other runner-up finishes for the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday came from Meaghan Raab in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.03) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.49); Kylie Stewart in the 200-yard backstroke (1:54.69); Emily Cameron in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:14.61); Chelsea Britt in the 100-yard butterfly (53.87); and Megan Kingsley in the 200-yard butterfly (1:57.43).

The 400-yard freestyle relay of Taylor Dale, Chase Kalisz, Gunnar Bentz and Javier Acevedo claimed the Bulldogs’ lone win of the meet, finishing in 2:55.40.

Kalisz took second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 53.72 and the 200-yard breaststroke in 1:56.02. Dale was the runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle as he reached the wall in 44.07. Aidan Burns was second in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:10.47. Acevedo came in second in the 100-yard backstroke in 47.93. Bentz went 47.58 in the 100-yard butterfly for the runner-up spot. Jay Litherland stopped the clock in 3:47.05 for second in the 400-yard individual medley.

Geogia’s squads will return to action next Saturday at noon at Tennessee. Georgia will cap its regular-season schedule and have Senior Day Jan. 28 at home against Emory.