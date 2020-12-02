Italy’s Regional Qualifying Meets Set For This Weekend

This article originally appeared on SwimSwam Italia here.

Back to the starting blocks.

After the taste of racing given to us by the Lazio Regional Committee last month, this weekend will see many athletes involved in qualifying tests for the Italian Absolute Championships slated for December 17-19.

For each event, we will report the most significant results.

LIGURIA

4-6 December

Various locations

SCM (25m)

Results

SARDINIA

4-6 December

SCM (25m)

Lu Fangazzu municipal plant, Sassari

LOMBARDY

5-6 December

qualifying test for the Absolute Italian Championship

Various locations

CAMPANIA

05 December

qualifying test for the Absolute Italian Championship

Felice Scandone swimming pool

LCM (50m)

PIEDMONT

5-6 December

SCM (25m)

Turin swimming palace

LAZIO

5-6 December

qualifying test for the Absolute Italian Championship

Various locations

TUSCANY

5-6 December

Massarosa Municipal Swimming Pool

SCM (25m)

EMILIA ROMAGNA

5-8 December

Olympic swimming pool Bologna

LCM (50m)

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

5-6 December

various locations

SCM (25m)

BRANDS

6 December

Various locations

SCM (25m)

UMBRIA

6 December

Pellini Municipal Swimming Pool – Perugia

SCM (25m)

The events will take place in full compliance with the containment measures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Regulations of the 2020/2021 season, the deadlines for registration to the Absolute Italian Championships, scheduled in Riccione from 17 to 19 December, must be achieved by 6 December 2020.

The time limits are as follows. For the 800 and 1500 freestyle competitions, the registration of the 20 best swimmers for each distance among those who have achieved the time limit will be accepted, taking into account for the definition of the ranking the possible conversion of the times obtained in the pool from 25m.