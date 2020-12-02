Italy’s Regional Qualifying Meets Set For This Weekend

This article originally appeared on SwimSwam Italia here.
Back to the starting blocks.
After the taste of racing given to us by the Lazio Regional Committee last month, this weekend will see many athletes involved in qualifying tests for the Italian Absolute Championships slated for December 17-19.
For each event, we will report the most significant results.
LIGURIA
- 4-6 December
- Various locations
- SCM (25m)
- Results
SARDINIA
- 4-6 December
- SCM (25m)
- Lu Fangazzu municipal plant, Sassari
LOMBARDY
- 5-6 December
- qualifying test for the Absolute Italian Championship
- Various locations
CAMPANIA
- 05 December
- qualifying test for the Absolute Italian Championship
- Felice Scandone swimming pool
- LCM (50m)
PIEDMONT
- 5-6 December
- SCM (25m)
- Turin swimming palace
LAZIO
- 5-6 December
- qualifying test for the Absolute Italian Championship
- Various locations
TUSCANY
- 5-6 December
- Massarosa Municipal Swimming Pool
- SCM (25m)
EMILIA ROMAGNA
- 5-8 December
- Olympic swimming pool Bologna
- LCM (50m)
FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA
- 5-6 December
- various locations
- SCM (25m)
BRANDS
- 6 December
- Various locations
- SCM (25m)
UMBRIA
- 6 December
- Pellini Municipal Swimming Pool – Perugia
- SCM (25m)
The events will take place in full compliance with the containment measures of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABSOLUTE ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP LIMIT TIMES
According to the Regulations of the 2020/2021 season, the deadlines for registration to the Absolute Italian Championships, scheduled in Riccione from 17 to 19 December, must be achieved by 6 December 2020.
The time limits are as follows. For the 800 and 1500 freestyle competitions, the registration of the 20 best swimmers for each distance among those who have achieved the time limit will be accepted, taking into account for the definition of the ranking the possible conversion of the times obtained in the pool from 25m.