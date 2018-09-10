Italian Masters Swimmer Suspended 6 Months for Doping

Italian Masters swimmer Marco Bolzan has been sanctioned after testing positive for the banned substance tuaminoheptane.

According to ChemEurope, tuaminoheptane is also known as a nasal decongestant. Because of the drug’s vasoconstriction abilities (the narrowing of blood vessels) and ability to produce norepinephrine, the drug is used as a stimulant. The norepinephrine release causes causes the body’s fight-or-flight response, which include increased heart rates and increased blood flow to muscles.

Bolzan’s sanction was released by NADO Italia on September 6th. He received a 6 month suspension along with a fine of € 378.00, equivalent to about 437 US dollars, to cover the proceedings.

The 26-year-old competed at the 2017 FINA World Masters Championships in Budapest. His best performance came in the 200 meter free, where he placed 49th at 2:11.97.