Italian Contingent Latest to Announce Participation at 2019 Euro Meet

2019 EURO MEET

January 25th-27th, 2019

d’Coque, Luxembourg-Kirchberg

LCM (50m)

More swimmers have been announced for the upcoming 2019 Euro Meet, which continues to get packed with talent. This time around, it’s a contingent from the Italian Swimming Federation that have added their names to the growing list of competitors. The 2019 Euro Meet is going to run next weekend, from January 25th to 27th.

Sprinters Luca Dotto and Fabio Scozzoli, two big names from the Italian scene, will race in Luxembourg. Dotto, a former Italian record holder, and Scozzoli, the fastest 50m breaststroker in Italian history, will be joined by their younger counterparts, Alessandro Miressi and Nicolo Martinenghi.

Miressi is the new face of Italian sprint free, who now holds the 100m free Italian record, while Martinenghi is the fastest 100m breaststroker in Italian history and the World Jr record holder in the 50 and 100 breast. Miressi is the defending 100 free European Champion, while Martinenghi is coming back from an injury and is looking to progress as one of the premier young breaststrokers in the world.

For the women, sprinters Elena di Liddo, Ilaria Bianchi, and Silvia Di Pietro will be competing. Di Liddo won bronze in the 100 fly at the 2018 Euros, but Bianchi set the 100 fly Italian record in LCM this past summer. Di Pietro, meanwhile, holds Italian records in the 50 free and 50 fly. Essentially, this is the most powerful trio of Italian sprint butterfliers right now.

Italian 100 breast record-holder Martina Carraro, who won bronze at SC Worlds this past month in the 50 breast, is also going to be at this meet.

