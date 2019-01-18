Western Australia Has Eyes As Training Hub For Asia With Partnership

The Government of Western Australia has released plans concerning partnerships with Asia to help boost sports, tourism and overall international education. Per its announcement, a $500,000 Asian Sport Strategy is being set in motion to promote Western Australia as a sports event and training hub for Asia.

Swimming Western Australia is the program’s first successful applicant, with a large Japanese swim team contingency heading to Perth this week. The athletes will be competing at the WA Swimming Championships, which kick-off today.

The Swimming WA program specifically will involve training and development opportunities with the WA Institute of Sport, swimming scholarships for international students, a swimming instructor exchange program and continued delivery of the Indian Ocean All Stars Meet.

Sport and Recreation Minister Mick Murray says of the program,“Sport is in WA’s DNA and we already have some tremendous relationships within the Asian region.

“This program enables us to take that situation one step further by encouraging our Asian neighbours to bring their training camps to WA and participate in local competitions, while sharing our sporting expertise.”

Asian Engagement Minister Peter Tinley states,“WA shares the same time zone as much of Asia and is ideally placed to offer important economic, social and cultural opportunities to many of our most important trading partners.

“The Asian Sport Strategy seeks to leverage global interest in sports to boost local jobs, generate increased international tourism and attendance at WA events, and strengthen existing trade ties.”

Swimming WA chief executive Darren Beazley continues,“Swimming WA is delighted to be the first sport selected to support the State Government in this wonderful initiative. Western Australians set a very high standard when it comes to swimming and continue to do so.

“Our involvement in this program will play a significant role in strengthening the sport here in the West, whilst building a reputation for excellence and building mutually bilateral relationships with swimming federations in the region. We look forward to working with the State Government over the next two years.”