2018 Michigan D2 HS Champion Renee Liu Commits to Johns Hopkins

Backstroker Renee Liu of the Grosse Pointe Gators in Michigan has committed to Division III Johns Hopkins for this fall. She is a senior at Grosse Pointe South High School.

I am super stoked and beyond blessed to be announcing my commitment to swim at Johns Hopkins University! I can’t wait to study in Johns Hopkins’ Biomedical Engineering program and swim under the mentoring of Coach Scott Armstrong and Coach Nick Charriez! Thank you to God and all my friends, coaches, teammates, and family for helping me get to where I am today. Go Blue Jays!!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 24.64

100y free – 51.66

200y free – 1:54.38

50y back – 26.51

100y back – 55.88

200y back – 1:59.76

This fall, Liu won the Michigan HS Division 2 title in the 100 backstroke with a lifetime best 55.88. There, she also placed 2nd in the 100 free (51.66), led off Grosse Pointe South’s runner-up 200 medley relay (26.51), and anchored their runner-up 400 free relay (51.68).

Liu is a huge addition for the Blue Jays. Johns Hopkins is an independent school and thus has no conference championships, but Liu is already at national-level speed in her best events. JHU made A finals in both medley relays, and that included a 57.1 lead-off in their 400 medley relay in finals, meaning Liu could provide a big upgrade there. Her best time in the 200 back would’ve gotten her 4th at the 2018 NCAA DIII Champs, and she would’ve been 6th in the 100 back.

Liu joins Kate Overbey in JHU’s class of 2023.

