Two-Time Spanish Olympian Duane da Rocha Retires at 31

Spanish swimmer Duane da Rocha has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. In an Instagram post on Thursday evening, the 31-year old posted “it’s been quite a journey, but it’s time to say goodbye.”
“There has been a lot of crying during the time that I was thinking about putting an end to it, and after deciding,” da Rocha continued. “Every time that I think that this stage of my life is over, my heart shrinks. I have so many memories of moments that I have enjoyed so much, as well as of the moments in which I have had a hard time and I have had to struggled to get back on track.
“Of all of them I can say that I have taken positive things and I have learned a lot, both personally and professionally.”
In the short term, da Rocha says that she’ll be organizing two swimming camps for this summer. “I want to convey that this sport is hard, but that you can enjoy it. I would like to show my experience and teach that you can work for a big goal,” she said.
After that, she says she’s going to pursue a career as a flight attendant.
Da Rocha, who was born in Brazil to a Spanish father and a Brazilian mother, was the 2014 European Champion (LCM) in the 200 backstroke. She represented Spain at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Her best finish came in London in 2012, where she took 13th in the 200 back in 2:09.88, which at the time was only three-tenths from her lifetime best.
At the 2016 Olympic Games, she missed the semi-finals in the 200 back and took 15th in the 100.
Da Rocha also retires with 4 senior Spanish Records. 2 of those are in long course (200 back – 2:09.13, 400 medley relay – leadoff) and 2 are in short course (100 back – 57.70, 200 back – 2:03.32).
International Medal History:
- World Short Course Championships – 1 bronze (2012 – 200 back)
- European Aquatics Championships (LCM) – 1 gold (2012 – 200 back), 2 bronze (2010, 2012 – 200 back)
- European Short Course Championships – 1 gold (2010 – 200 back), 1 silver (2011 – 200 back), 1 bronze (2010 – 100 back)
- Mediterranean Games – 5 silvers (2018 – 50 back, 2018 – 400 medley relay, 2009 – 100 back, 2009 – 200 back, 2009 – 400 medley relay)
View this post on Instagram
Hace un tiempo colgué una foto en mi perfil que decía: . “It’s been quite a journey but it’s time to say goodbye”, es decir, “Ha sido todo un viaje pero es el momento de decir adiós”. . Realmente en ese momento sentía que ya me tocaba empezar una nueva aventura pero es una decisión muy difícil y, por eso, me he tomado mi tiempo para dar el paso definitivo y estar totalmente segura de ello. . Hoy he tenido la oportunidad de anunciar mi retirada en el Programa de Juan y Medio de Canal Sur. Ha sido todo un privilegio poder contarlo en televisión y en una entrevista tan divertida, que ha hecho que sea menos duro decir adiós a lo que ha sido el eje de mi vida los últimos 15 años . Ha habido llorera, MUCHA, durante el tiempo que barajaba poner punto y final, como también después. Cada vez que pienso que esta etapa de mi vida ha terminado se me encoge el corazón. Me vienen tantos recuerdos de momentos en los que he disfrutado tantísimo, como también de los momentos en los que lo he pasado mal y he tenido que luchar por volver a salir a flote. De todos ellos puedo decir que he sacado cosas positivas y he aprendido muchísimo, tanto personal como profesionalmente. . 15 años, se dice pronto. Y la verdad es que es así. Todo pasa tan rápido, sobre todo cuando lo vives intensamente y disfrutas de cada paso que das, de cada caída, de cada éxito. . Solo puedo dar las GRACIAS a [email protected] los que han formado parte de este camino, por haber aportado su granito de arena para que haya sido tan emocionante. . No es fácil encarar este nuevo viaje de mi vida. Tengo un popurrí de sentimientos que me tienen loca. Por un lado estoy MUERTA DE MIEDO y por otra parte estoy emocionada e impaciente por empezar a vivir experiencias nuevas que hagan que siga aprendido y creciendo como persona. . Por cierto, mientras escribo este tocho estoy llorando de tal manera que casi no veo ni la pantalla. . En fin… fuera tristezas y a vivir. . ¡PARA CADA FINAL SIEMPRE HAY UN NUEVO COMIENZO! . P.d: Si has llegado hasta aquí GRACIAS 🙏🏼 y enhorabuena 🎉 , no es fácil ver una columna de tales dimensiones y no venirse abajo 🥰
Leave a Reply