YNats Champion Kate Overbey Gives Verbal Pledge to Johns Hopkins

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Kate Overbey has announced her verbal commitment to Johns Hopkins University’s class of 2023. She plans to study neuroscience/pre-med.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Johns Hopkins University! Johns Hopkins provides me with the perfect mix of outstanding academics and athletic opportunity, and I felt completely at home during my visit. Thank you to all of the coaches, family members, and teammates who have helped me along the way. Go Blue Jays!”

A senior at Mariemont High School, Overbey is a National Merit Commended Scholar and a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She swims year-round for M.E. Lyons/Anderson Barracudas. At Mariemont High, Overbey ran varsity cross country for 2 years. She is a 2-time NISCA All-American and placed 4th in the 200 IM (2:04.13) and 4th in the 100 breast (1:04.49) at the 2018 Ohio State High School Division 2 State Meet. In club swimming, Overbey won the 200m breast (2:34.05) at the 2018 YMCA Long Course National Champions, where she was also an A finalist in the 100 breast (1:13.36 for 3rd), 200 IM (2:22.09 for 3rd), 400 IM (5:00.68 for 6th), and 50 breast (34.25 for 8th).

Overbey’s top 200 breast and 400 IM times would have made the A finals at 2018 NCAA Division III Championships. Her 200 IM would have qualified for the B final.

Event SCY LCM 200 breast 2:17.30 2:34.05 100 breast 1:04.49 1:13.11 400 IM 4:24.04 5:00.68 200 IM 2:04.13 2:22.09 100 free 53.51/51.91 relay — 200 free 1:54.85 —

