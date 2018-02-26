Is Dressel The Greatest Yards Swimmer of All-Time? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

7-time World Championship gold medalist and 2016 Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel continues to wow us. After the 2018 SEC Championships, see his yards record times so far:
- 50 yard free – 18.20
- 100 yard free – 40.00
- 100 yard butterfly – 43.58
- 100 yard breaststroke – 50.03
- 200 yard IM – 1:38.13
SO MANY QUESTIONS…
ONE: Is Dressel the greatest yards swimmer of all-time? I think so. I can’t think of anyone else as fast across a wide range of strokes. You could make the case that Pablo Morales is the man with his 11 NCAA Championship wins, but he didn’t crush it across so many strokes. Caeleb’s got fly, free and breast locked up, with 200 IM as the bonus record stunner.
TWO: Is Dressel facing off with Joe Schooling in the 100 fly at NCAAs or will he swim 100 breast? I could see Dressel swimming 100 breaststroke, but I think he’s swimming 100 fly after his 49.8 100m fly last summer. 100 breast at NCAAs appears to be an easier win, but I don’t think Coach Troy (or Dressel) cares about that.
THREE: Does Dressel dip under 40 flat in the 100 free?
FOUR: Is a 17.99 50 free more impressive than 39.99 100 free?
FIVE: What swimwear brand lands this guy? He turns pro after NCAAs…. I have no clue, but it’s going to be interesting to see. What do you think?
He’s going to sign with Mizuno
Is there a swimsuit brand that doesn’t have strings for him to leave untucked?
that would be interesting…………….
I’m going to go with Nike. I think they will see in both Katie Ledecky & in him a real sustainable sponsored athlete duo for the next 2 Olympic cycles. I could also see Simone Manuel to make 3.
Nobody can compete with Nike. It’s just a matter of whether they want to do it.
I was told Nike is stepping down from swimming. I don’t think they’ve made a new fast suit in a few years.
They’ve already stepped down from making racing suits, they had a tech suit a few years ago but I think they disappeared in 2014 or around that time. If Dressel gets a deal with Nike for clothing and athletic wear that would be pretty huge
He will dip under 40.00 in the 100 yard free …like a 39.89 and he will be facing Joseph S. in the 100 fly for the win .
Can you imagine the other swimmers in that race walking in with Dressel and schooling. The defending World and Olympic champions. The two fastest ever in SCY. And the two (real) fastest ever in LCM
Will he swim the 800 free relay, perhaps as lead-off, and be the first man to swim under 1:30? Would make sense given his ability to perform in a longer (duration) event, the 2IM, and his dominance in freestyle. If so he’d achieve (or be near to achieving) significant milestones: sub 18 50FR, sub 40 1FR, sub 1:30 2Fr, sub 50 1Br, sub 44 1Fl, sub 1:40 2IM.
In the same vein, if he can go 1:38 in the 2IM he can also set records in 2BR and 2FL.
Would be interesting to see him swim internationally in 25m format.
He would crush the 200. Plus an easy 300 warm down and he would be under the AR for the 500.
I think Dressel will swim 100 fly just to screw with Schooling again.