Is Dressel The Greatest Yards Swimmer of All-Time? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

7-time World Championship gold medalist and 2016 Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel continues to wow us. After the 2018 SEC Championships, see his yards record times so far:

50 yard free – 18.20

100 yard free – 40.00

100 yard butterfly – 43.58

100 yard breaststroke – 50.03

200 yard IM – 1:38.13

SO MANY QUESTIONS…

ONE: Is Dressel the greatest yards swimmer of all-time? I think so. I can’t think of anyone else as fast across a wide range of strokes. You could make the case that Pablo Morales is the man with his 11 NCAA Championship wins, but he didn’t crush it across so many strokes. Caeleb’s got fly, free and breast locked up, with 200 IM as the bonus record stunner.

TWO: Is Dressel facing off with Joe Schooling in the 100 fly at NCAAs or will he swim 100 breast? I could see Dressel swimming 100 breaststroke, but I think he’s swimming 100 fly after his 49.8 100m fly last summer. 100 breast at NCAAs appears to be an easier win, but I don’t think Coach Troy (or Dressel) cares about that.

THREE: Does Dressel dip under 40 flat in the 100 free?

FOUR: Is a 17.99 50 free more impressive than 39.99 100 free?

FIVE: What swimwear brand lands this guy? He turns pro after NCAAs…. I have no clue, but it’s going to be interesting to see. What do you think?

