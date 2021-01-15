Indiana Set To Open 2021 Season Hosting Michigan & Northwestern

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete for the first time since the 2019-20 was abruptly canceled ahead of the 2020 NCAA Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEET INFO

Saturday, Jan. 16 • 8:30 a.m. ET (Diving); Noon ET (Swimming)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center • Bloomington, Ind.

Stream: BTN+ ($)

Opponents: (M) No. 7 Michigan, RV Northwestern; (W) No. 9 Michigan, No. 24 Northwestern

Live Results: IUHoosiers.com

SCHEDULED EVENTS

Diving (beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET): 1M, 3M

Swimming (beginning at noon ET): 200 Medley Relay, 1,000 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke, 500 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 Freestyle Relay

OF NOTE…

INDIANA WELL REPRESENTED ON 2020-21 U.S. NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER

Indiana has ties to eight on the 2020-21 USA Swimming National Team. Representation comes from seven professional swimmers that either graduated from Indiana or train with IU head coach Ray Looze: Lilly King, Annie Lazor, Zach Apple, Ian Finnerty, Zane Grothe, Cody Miller, and Blake Pieroni, and one current team member: Michael Brinegar.

Four current Hoosiers, Brendan Burns, Mikey Calvillo, Maxwell Reich, and Emily Weiss, were named to the National Junior Team.

SWIMSWAM HONORS THREE HOOSIERS

Despite 2020 being such a unique season, Indiana was honored with three Swammy Awards from SwimSwam. Head coach Ray Looze was named 2020 U.S. Coach of the Year, Lilly King was awarded 2020 U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year, and Mohamed Samy was tabbed 2020 African Male Swimmer of the Year.

LAST TIME OUT: BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS RECAP

2020 Women’s Big Ten Championships: IU, the nation’s 23rd-ranked program, finished third at the Big Ten Championships with 964 team points. No. 19 Ohio State (1,503.5 pts.) earned the team victory, while No. 5 Michigan (1,305.6 pts.) finished second.

2020 Men’s Big Ten Championships: The fourth-ranked swimming program in the nation finished third overall in the Big Ten Championships with a four-day score of 1,321.5 points, trailing No. 3 Michigan (1,548 pts.) and No. 17 Ohio State (1,329 pts.).

Bruno Blaskovic earned Swimmer of the Championships accolades, while Brendan Burns was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.