SSPC: Ema Rajic Talks Cal Records, Training in Austin and Representing Croatia

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Cal breaststroke Ema Rajic, who had a big month of racing in November. After coming right off of the US Open in San Antonio, she went back to Cal for a dual meet with Stanford, where she broke her own school record in the 100 breast and went a lifetime best in the 200 breast. Ema breaks down what her quarantine was like before coming back to Cal, mainly training in Austin, Texas with Austin Swim Club. See one of Ema’s workouts with Austin Swim Club here.

Rajic also throws some wisdom in at around the 10-minute mark about how swimming can be a lonely sport. She takes the approach of looking up to and making friends with her competitors, which has led to a fruitful experience for the college junior thus far.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.