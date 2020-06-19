Practice + Pancakes: ASC Builds Mecca for College Swimmers in Austin

FORM is swim goggles with a smart display. FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be.

We were lucky enough to capture a practice at Austin Swim Club, where they have had so many displaced college students wanting to swim that they’ve made an entire group just for them. This group includes the likes of Dean Farris, Dakota Luther, John Shebat, Will Licon, Alvin Jiang, and Ema Rajic. This morning we caught them on a Pac set, where everyone was doing some combination of 75’s and 50’s starting at Pace+ and ending at Pace- (really fast).