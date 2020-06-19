Daily Swim Coach Workout #128

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
SHORT COURSE METERS – Under duress training
warm-up
1×800 swim
1x
3×200 NS EN1 free @2:30/2:40/2:50
2×100 kick [free swim w/soft hands catch – FAST kick] @1:30
3×200 NS EN1 free @2:30/2:40/2:50
3×150 EN1 free @1:55/2:05/2:10
2×100 kick [free swim w/soft hands catch – FAST kick] @1:30
3×200 NS EN1 free @2:30/2:40/2:50
3×150 EN1 free @1:55/2:05/2:10
3×100 EN1 free @1:20/1:25/1:30
2×100 kick [free swim w/soft hands catch – FAST kick] @1:30
8×25 choice drill – choice to prepare for the main speed set @40
2x
1×75 choice kick FAST @1:40
1×25 no breath free @40
8×50 choice [no free] FAST @1:10
Put on fins
3×25 choice [no free] FAST @35
3×25 fly kick – epic under water [how far/FAST under water] @40
1×100 easy @2:30
Remove fins
2 minutes to let the heart rate drop
4x
1×50 easy – coach send off
1×50 choice sprint – mix and match strokes as you like – coach send off
6×50 easy – recovery @55
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Swimming under duress. Swimmers need to feel what it is like to race to the end of an event. This practice is meant to deplete the system, then push the body through the comfort zone.
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
