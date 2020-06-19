Daily Swim Coach Workout #128

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

SHORT COURSE METERS – Under duress training

warm-up

1×800 swim

1x

3×200 NS EN1 free @2:30/2:40/2:50

2×100 kick [free swim w/soft hands catch – FAST kick] @1:30

3×200 NS EN1 free @2:30/2:40/2:50

3×150 EN1 free @1:55/2:05/2:10

2×100 kick [free swim w/soft hands catch – FAST kick] @1:30

3×200 NS EN1 free @2:30/2:40/2:50

3×150 EN1 free @1:55/2:05/2:10

3×100 EN1 free @1:20/1:25/1:30

2×100 kick [free swim w/soft hands catch – FAST kick] @1:30

8×25 choice drill – choice to prepare for the main speed set @40

2x

1×75 choice kick FAST @1:40

1×25 no breath free @40

8×50 choice [no free] FAST @1:10

Put on fins

3×25 choice [no free] FAST @35

3×25 fly kick – epic under water [how far/FAST under water] @40

1×100 easy @2:30

Remove fins

2 minutes to let the heart rate drop

4x

1×50 easy – coach send off

1×50 choice sprint – mix and match strokes as you like – coach send off

6×50 easy – recovery @55



