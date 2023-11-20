Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ilya Borodin Takes Down Russian Record In SCM 200 IM

2023 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day one of the 2023 Russian Short Course Championships already brought us our first national record.

Competing in the men’s 200m IM, 20-year-old Ilya Borodin powered his way to the top of the podium in a blistering time of 1:53.09. That got the edge over Maxim Stupin who scored silver in 1:53.72 while Alexey Sudarev rounded out the top 3 in 1:54.99.

Splitting 25.26/27.97/32.41/27.45, Borodin took over the former Russian standard of 1:53.26 Daniil Pasynkov put on the books in 2019.

Entering this competition, Borodin’s lifetime best rested at the 1:53.42 he put up for gold at this same meet last year. The 2022 Russian Short Course Championships doubled as the Solidarity Games.

Borodin’s new PB renders him the #2 performer in the world this season.

2023-2024 SCM Men 200 IM

ThomasITA
CECCON
11/10
1:51.90
2Mewen
TOMAC 		FRA1:54.1510/29
3Gábor
ZOMBORI 		HUN1:55.5311/01
4Alberto
RAZZETTI		ITA1:55.5411/10
5Balázs
HOLLÓ 		HUN1:55.5811/01
View Top 31»

This record for Borodin completes his set of IM achievements within his home nation of Russia. He already owns the SCM 400 IM record (3:56.47) and both 200 IM (1:57.30) and 400 IM marks (4:08.05).

Although Russians and Belarusians cannot compete at World Aquatics events under their own flags, in September of this year the organization approved these athletes’ ability to race as neutrals. You can read more about the stipulations surrounding this decision here.

