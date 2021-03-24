Hungary Breaks 800 Free Relay National Record with Milak’s 1:44 Anchor

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS

March 23 – 27

Budapest, Hungary (Danube Arena)

LCM (50m)

Day two prelims results

Day two rolled on at the 2021 Hungarian Spring Nationals, with the quartet of Gabor Zombori, Nandor Nemeth, Balazs Hollo and Kristof Milak combining to set a new Hungarian national record in the 4×200 free relay at 7:07.67.

SPLITS

NEW RECORD – 7:07.67 OLD RECORD – 7:08.24 Zombori – 1:48.79 Cseh – 1:45.78 Nemeth – 1:46.67 Bernek – 1:47.88 Hollo – 1:47.35 Povazsay – 1:47.99 Milak – 1:44.86 Kis – 1:46.59

The big splits today were Nemeth’s 1:46.67 second leg and, of course, the huge anchor from Milak at 1:44.86. Milak has been swimming extremely well this week, including going a best time of 22.19 in the 50 free to win the event this morning, and his freestyle has looked especially good (at least, in comparison to his own bests– he went 1:51.40 in the 200 fly, which is faster than any other swimmer has ever gone).

Milak’s best time in the 200 free, flat-start, is a 1:46.68 from December.

This is also a young relay– nobody on the relay was born before 1999, while lead-off leg Zombori was born in 2002. They beat the old record, which had Laszlo Cseh and was done in 2009, while they also went way faster than the Hungarian relay went at 2019 Worlds (7:13.64). Milak was also not on the relay at Worlds.

In Olympics context, this was a key swim for Hungary. They had previously sat with the third of four wildcard spots from their 2019 Worlds time, which had them at the #15 slot out of 16 total slots that get invited. The top 12 teams at Worlds, plus four wildcards, get selected to race in Tokyo.

Hungary now sits at the #1 wildcard spot by more than five seconds, which should easily qualify them for Tokyo. Their time today is also ninth on the below list. While their swim today puts them atop the wildcard rankings, it doesn’t displace any teams as they were already a wildcard team, so no countries are actually pushed out.

Editor’s note: FINA doesn’t officially publish an up-to-date ranking for relay qualifying, so we’ve done our best to compile the current rankings manually.