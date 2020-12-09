HUN C’ships: World Champion Kapas Drops Out Of 200 Fly Due to Illness

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS

The 2020 Hungarian Championships kicked off yesterday in Kaposvár, with the competition following the unique format of the 2020 Olympic Games. That means prelims are taking place at night with the finals set for every morning through Saturday, December 12th.

In day 1 prelims, whose recap is linked above, reigning world champion Boglarka Kapas notched a solid time of 2:07.97 to claim the top seed in the women’s 200m fly, as well as dip under the Olympic qualifying time. Kapas’ time was within the realm of the 2:07.33 semifinal swim the 27-year-old put up in Gwangju en route to ultimately winning the World Championships title in a speedy 2:06.78.

However, in this morning’s finals, whose recap is also linked above, the women’s 200m fly field was void of Kapas, leaving Zsuzsanna Jakabos to take the national title. Jakabos touched in 2:10.06.

We’ve since learned that Kapas withdrew due to illness and has been dealing with symptoms since before the meet.

“Unfortunately, I got sick shortly before the race started. This condition lasts for a week and a half, sometimes capturing dizziness, nausea, and then again everything returns to normal,” Kapas told the Hungarian Swimming Association press.

“I went to examinations, we are waiting for the results for the time being.”

Kapas continued, “The warm-up was absolutely good even now, I was preparing to start my time with 2:06, and then suddenly I felt bad again. I think I could have swim down the final anyway, maybe I would win by 2:09, but I don’t know if I wouldn’t have gotten worse after that.

“My coaches discouraged me from taking a risk, Csaba bá ‘(Csaba Sós) also advised me not to leave. I am terribly sorry because I wanted to swim very well… I hope this will not be a problem in the coming days and I may try again.”

Kapas was one of at least 9 international-level Hungarian swimmers and coaches who tested positive for coronavirus. but said at the time that she exhibited no symptoms. After a period of quarantine, Kapas confirmed she tested negative and she returned to training.

Kapas competed as a member of the New York Breakers during International Swimming League (ISL) season 2, contributing 67 points to the squad over the course of the season.