Caeleb Dressel Breaks Down The Speedo Fastskin LZR 50 Free Sub-20 Challenge

Olympic and World Champion and ISL swim star Caeleb Dressel is taking on the SPEEDO SUB-20 CHALLENGE in the 50 short course meters freestyle. He already owns the World Record, 20.16, dropped in the International Swimming League Grand Finale. This time Caeleb’s blazing a 50 scm free in a Speedo Fastskin 2008 LZR. This is all to celebrate 20 YEARS OF SPEEDO FASTSKIN TECH.

WHEN TO WATCH: December 10th, 9pm Pacific Standard Time (PST)

WHERE TO WATCH: Speedo International’s Youtube Channel

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

