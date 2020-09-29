Hubbard, Winters Swim Best Times at SwimAtlanta Intersquad

SwimAtlanta Intrasquad

September 26th, 2020

Sugarloaf Pool, Atlanta, Georgia

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile: “SwimAtlanta September 26th, 2020 Meet

SwimAtlanta hosted an intrasquad meet last weekend: one of many that they’ve held throughout the summer as teams are limited in their ability to travel and compete. This event was hosted at the Sugarloaf Pool in Atlanta, Georgia.

Swimming to three new best times and taking first in the 100 fly was Conor Hubbard. Hubbard, who is 18, dropped almost half a second to take first in the 100 fly with a time of 50.88. This time topped the second-place finisher by almost 5 seconds. This swim marks his first time dipping below 51 in the event, as well as qualifies him to swim the race at the Futures Championships next summer. He also added new best times in the 50 free and 100 breast.

A high school senior, Hubbard has not yet announced a college commitment.

Touching first in the 50 free was 17-year old UVA commit Jack Aikins. While Aikins’ time of 21.52 was well off his personal best of 19.69 from last March, it was still good enough to easily win the event. Aikins also added a first-place finish in the 100 free (46.90).

Taking 2nd in the women’s 100 breast was 19-year old Kayla Winters with a new best time of 1:08.79. Winters, who is in her sophomore year at American University in Washington, D.C., dropped over a second in the event. She also took 4th in the 200 IM.

Other Notable Swims