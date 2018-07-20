HPC – Ontario Girls Scratch Prelims Once Again At Canadian Trials

2018 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Just as they did yesterday, High Performance Centre – Ontario athletes Kayla Sanchez and Rebecca Smith have both scratched out of day 3 prelims at the Canadian Pan Pac Trials in Edmonton.

On the opening day of the competition, Sanchez, Smith and Taylor Ruck all qualified for the team in the 200 freestyle. They then scratched out of the 100 free on day 2, as once athletes are qualified for the Pan Pacs in one event, they can swim whatever they like at the Championships.

Ruck wasn’t slated to swim on day 3, but both Smith and Sanchez have bowed out of their events. Smith was the 2nd seed behind Penny Oleksiak in the women’s 100 fly, and Sanchez was seeded 4th in the women’s 200 IM.

There is a good chance that Ruck, Sanchez and Smith won’t compete at all for the rest of the Trials now that they’re qualified, which opens up opportunities for other swimmers to make the Senior National team (though it could result in the number of qualifiers exceeding the maximum roster size per the selection criteria – 32). Through two days, there are already 23 qualifiers based on the selection criteria.

Another note for day 3 prelims is that Sydney Pickrem and Sarah Darcel are both on the heat sheets for the women’s 200 IM. Pickrem was surprisingly a late scratch from the 400 IM final on day 1, while Darcel was a no show in the 200 fly on day 2 after failing to secure a spot on the team in the 400 IM.