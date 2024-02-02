How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/1-2/6

This week’s schedule marks a bit of a shift away from dual meets and towards invites as we near championship season. That being said, there are still a number of key match-ups remaining among top-25 teams.
Among the top meets to keep an eye this week is the tri-meet between Wisconsin, Louisville, and Indiana. All three women’s teams are ranked inside the top 15, while the battle between the #19 Louisville and #21 Wisconsin men could be tight.
The Pac-12, which notably holds their championship later in the month, remains busy this weekend as USC will host Cal and Stanford on back-to-back days. On the days that they are not competing against USC, the Stanford and Cal women’s teams will take on UCLA.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
Florida Invite (#3/#3 Florida vs. Nova Southeastern)
- February 1-3, 9:30am & 4:00pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#7/#2 Texas vs. TCU
- February 2, 4:00pm (CT)
- Men and women
- Results
#7#2 Texas @ The Sterkel Classic
- February 3, 12pm (CT)
- Men and women
- Results
#5/#7 Indiana vs #19/#4 Louisville vs. #21/#14 Wisconsin
- February 2, 12pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#11/#5 Ohio State vs. Pitt
#10/#17 Texas A&M vs. #22/– SMU
- February 2, 5pm (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
–/#20 Minnesota vs. –/#24 Purdue vs. Northwestern vs. Iowa (W)
–/#18 Duke vs. Queens
- February 2, 3pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#19/#4 Louisville vs. Cincinnati
- February 3, 12pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#9/#12 Georgia vs. Emory
- February 3, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#6 Stanford vs. UCLA
- February 2, 2pm (PT)
- Women only
- Results: Meet Mobile
#11 Cal vs. UCLA
- February 3, 11am (PT)
- Women only
- Results: Meet Mobile
#2/#11 Cal vs. #15/#8 USC
- February 2, 1pm (PT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#8/#6 Stanford vs. #15/#8 USC
- February 3, 12pm (PT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#2 Cal (M) vs. UC San Diego vs. University of San Diego (W)
- February 2, 1pm
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
Triton Invitational (#2 Cal vs. UCSD)
- February 3, 1pm (PT)
- Men only
- Results: Meet Mobile
#4/#9 NC State vs. UNCW
- February 2, 5pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile