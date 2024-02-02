Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/1-2/6

This week’s schedule marks a bit of a shift away from dual meets and towards invites as we near championship season. That being said, there are still a number of key match-ups remaining among top-25 teams.

Among the top meets to keep an eye this week is the tri-meet between Wisconsin, Louisville, and Indiana. All three women’s teams are ranked inside the top 15, while the battle between the #19 Louisville and #21 Wisconsin men could be tight. 

The Pac-12, which notably holds their championship later in the month, remains busy this weekend as USC will host Cal and Stanford on back-to-back days. On the days that they are not competing against USC, the Stanford and Cal women’s teams will take on UCLA. 

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

Florida Invite (#3/#3 Florida vs. Nova Southeastern)

  • February 1-3, 9:30am & 4:00pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#7/#2 Texas vs. TCU

  • February 2, 4:00pm (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Results

#7#2 Texas @ The Sterkel Classic

  • February 3, 12pm (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Results

#5/#7 Indiana vs #19/#4 Louisville vs. #21/#14 Wisconsin

  • February 2, 12pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#11/#5 Ohio State vs. Pitt

#10/#17 Texas A&M vs. #22/– SMU

  • February 2, 5pm (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

–/#20 Minnesota vs. –/#24 Purdue vs. Northwestern vs. Iowa (W)

–/#18 Duke vs. Queens

  • February 2, 3pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#19/#4 Louisville vs. Cincinnati

  • February 3, 12pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#9/#12 Georgia vs. Emory

  • February 3, 11am (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#6 Stanford vs. UCLA

  • February 2, 2pm (PT)
  • Women only
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#11 Cal vs. UCLA

  • February 3, 11am (PT)
  • Women only
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#2/#11 Cal vs. #15/#8 USC

  • February 2, 1pm (PT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#8/#6 Stanford vs. #15/#8 USC

  • February 3, 12pm (PT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#2 Cal (M) vs. UC San Diego vs. University of San Diego (W)

  • February 2, 1pm
  • Men and women 
  • Results: Meet Mobile

Triton Invitational (#2 Cal vs. UCSD)

  • February 3, 1pm (PT)
  • Men only
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#4/#9 NC State vs. UNCW

  • February 2, 5pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!