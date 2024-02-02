How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/1-2/6

This week’s schedule marks a bit of a shift away from dual meets and towards invites as we near championship season. That being said, there are still a number of key match-ups remaining among top-25 teams.

Among the top meets to keep an eye this week is the tri-meet between Wisconsin, Louisville, and Indiana. All three women’s teams are ranked inside the top 15, while the battle between the #19 Louisville and #21 Wisconsin men could be tight.

The Pac-12, which notably holds their championship later in the month, remains busy this weekend as USC will host Cal and Stanford on back-to-back days. On the days that they are not competing against USC, the Stanford and Cal women’s teams will take on UCLA.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

Florida Invite (#3/#3 Florida vs. Nova Southeastern)

February 1-3, 9:30am & 4:00pm (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#7/#2 Texas vs. TCU

February 2, 4:00pm (CT)

Men and women

Results

#7#2 Texas @ The Sterkel Classic

February 3, 12pm (CT)

Men and women

Results

#5/#7 Indiana vs #19/#4 Louisville vs. #21/#14 Wisconsin

February 2, 12pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#11/#5 Ohio State vs. Pitt

February 2, 3pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results

#10/#17 Texas A&M vs. #22/– SMU

February 2, 5pm (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

–/#20 Minnesota vs. –/#24 Purdue vs. Northwestern vs. Iowa (W)

February 2-3, 5pm & 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results

–/#18 Duke vs. Queens

February 2, 3pm (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#19/#4 Louisville vs. Cincinnati

February 3, 12pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#9/#12 Georgia vs. Emory

February 3, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#6 Stanford vs. UCLA

February 2, 2pm (PT)

Women only

Results: Meet Mobile

#11 Cal vs. UCLA

February 3, 11am (PT)

Women only

Results: Meet Mobile

#2/#11 Cal vs. #15/#8 USC

February 2, 1pm (PT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#8/#6 Stanford vs. #15/#8 USC

February 3, 12pm (PT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#2 Cal (M) vs. UC San Diego vs. University of San Diego (W)

February 2, 1pm

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

Triton Invitational (#2 Cal vs. UCSD)

February 3, 1pm (PT)

Men only

Results: Meet Mobile

#4/#9 NC State vs. UNCW