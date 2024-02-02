IM And Freestyler Delaney Householder Commits To In-State West Virginia For 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Delaney Householder from Morgantown, West Virginia has committed to West Virginia to continue her academic and athletic careers beginning in fall 2024.

“I am extremely excited and proud to commit verbally to swim for the Mountaineers! The entire team and coaching staff made me feel at home on my visit and I can’t wait to become a part of the Mountaineer swim family, and am looking forward to swimming and competing in the newly reconfigured Big 12 Conference in the future! Let’s Go!!!”

Householder competes for Club Mountaineer Aquatics out of Morgantown, WV. Over the summer, Householder was a LCM state champion in the 400 free (4:37.74), 200 back (2:27.09), and 100 breast (1:20.93).

Householder is currently in her senior year at Morgantown High School. Last February, she was the state runner-up in the 200 IM as she swam a 2:09.12. She was slightly faster in prelims as she swam personal best time of a 2:08.43. She also finished 3rd in the 100 back as she swam a 59.37.

Householder’s best SCY times are:

200 IM: 2:08.43

200 free: 1:54.64

500 free: 5:04.80

West Virginia competes in the Big-12 and finished 4th out of five teams at the 2023 Big 12 Championships. Notably, the Big 12 will look different going forward as eight teams are in the conference this year. Texas departs the conference next year.

It took times of a 5:02.97 in the 500 free, 2:06.84 in the 200 IM, and a 1:56.32 in the 200 free to earn a second swim last year. Although Householder’s best 200 free time would already make the 200 free ‘C’ final, the expansion of the conference will almost surely make all of the events much more difficult to make a final in.

Householder joins the class of 2028 along with Victoria Santino, Jayla Thompson, and Kendall Butler.

