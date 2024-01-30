Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 31 – February 6

Less than a month until conference meets begin so dual meets will be decreasing and invites will pick up again.

Highlighting this week’s schedule is the tri-meet between Indiana, Louisville, and Wisconsin. Last Friday, the Louisville women were ranked #4, the Indiana women #7, and the Wisconsin women #14. The Indiana women moved up from #9 so can their momentum keep propelling them forward as they look to challenge Louisville? The men’s side also looks to be a good meet. #5 Indiana is expected to lead the way, but the battle between #19 Louisville and #21 Wisconsin looks to be a close one.

The Pac-12 also has many dual meets this week, as their conference meet is notably the lastest Power 5 meet. USC will battle it out with both Cal and Stanford this weekend. The USC men were ranked #15 while Stanford was ranked #8 and Cal #2. The USC women will also face a battle as they were ranked #8, behind #6 Stanford but ahead of #11 Cal.

See the full SwimSwam Power Rankings:

Meet Date Men Women
Florida Invite (Florida, 2/1-2/3 X X
Texas vs. TCU 2/2 X
Cal vs. UC San Diego 2/2 X
Sterkel Classic 2/3 X X
Vanderbilt vs. Tulane 2/2 X
Indiana vs. Louisville vs. Wisconsin 2/2 X X
Ohio State vs. Pitt 2/2 X X
Texas A&M vs. SMU 2/2 X X
Penn State vs. Villanova 2/2 X X
Purdue vs. Minnesota vs. Northwestern vs. Iowa 2/2-2/3 X X
SMU vs. Houston 2/3 X
Nebraska vs. Rutgers 2/2-2/3 X
Duke vs. Queens 2/2 X X
Louisville vs. Cincinnati 2/2 X X
Georgia vs. Emory 2/3 X X
Virginia Tech Invite 2/2-2/4 X X
NAU Diving Invite 2/2-2/4 X X
UCLA vs. Stanford 2/2 X
UCLA vs. Cal 2/3 X
USC vs. Cal 2/2 X X
Triton Invite (UCSD, Cal 2/3 X
USC vs. Stanford 2/3 X X
Utah vs. Washington State 2/2 X
Washington State vs. Idaho 2/3
Navy Invite (Lafayette, Navy, American, Bucknell, UMBC, Lehigh 2/3 X X
BostonU Invite (BostonU, Colgate, Northeastern 2/2 X X
Kentucky vs. Cincinnati 2/2 X X
Davidson vs. Gardner-Webb 2/3 X X
Fordham vs. UMass 2/3 X X
Illinois State vs. Indiana State 2/2 X
UIC Diving Invite 2/3 X X
Coyote Invite (South Dakota, Northern Iowa, Nebraska Omaha, South Daklota State 2/2-2/3 X X
UIC vs. Valpo vs. Southern Illinois 2/2 X X
Butler vs. Eastern Illinois 2/3 X
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall 2/3 X X
Air Force Diving Invite 2/1-2/3 X X
IUPUI vs. WashU 2/2 X X
Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas 2/2 X X
Milwaukee vs. Stevens Point 2/3 X X
Delaware Invite 2/3 X X
UNC-Wilmington vs. NC State 2/2 X X
FGCU vs. North Florida 2/2-2/3 X
Columbia vs. Dartmouth 2/3 X
Harvard vs. Yale vs. Princeton 2/2-2/3 X X
Mizzou Tiger Qualifier (Mizzou 2/2-2/3 X X
La Salle vs. Monmouth 2/3 X X
Toledo vs. Bowling Green vs. Buffalo 2/2-2/3 X
Miami (OH) vs. Akron 2/2 X
Miami (OH) vs. Xavier 2/3 X X
St. Bonaventure vs. Clarion vs. Duquesne 2/3 X
UConn vs. CCSU 2/2 X
UC San Diego vs. San Diego 2/3 X
UCSB Invite (UCSB, Pacific, Pepperdine 2/2 X X
Cal Poly vs. Pacific 2/3 X X
San Jose State vs. Fresno State 2/3 X
Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack 2/3 X
Wagner vs. LIU 2/2-2/3 X X
Grand Canyon vs. UNLV 2/3 X X
Villanova Sprint Fest 2/3 X X
Bellarmine vs. Ball State 2/3 X X

