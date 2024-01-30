College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 31 – February 6

Less than a month until conference meets begin so dual meets will be decreasing and invites will pick up again.
Highlighting this week’s schedule is the tri-meet between Indiana, Louisville, and Wisconsin. Last Friday, the Louisville women were ranked #4, the Indiana women #7, and the Wisconsin women #14. The Indiana women moved up from #9 so can their momentum keep propelling them forward as they look to challenge Louisville? The men’s side also looks to be a good meet. #5 Indiana is expected to lead the way, but the battle between #19 Louisville and #21 Wisconsin looks to be a close one.
The Pac-12 also has many dual meets this week, as their conference meet is notably the lastest Power 5 meet. USC will battle it out with both Cal and Stanford this weekend. The USC men were ranked #15 while Stanford was ranked #8 and Cal #2. The USC women will also face a battle as they were ranked #8, behind #6 Stanford but ahead of #11 Cal.
See the full SwimSwam Power Rankings:
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Florida Invite (Florida,
|2/1-2/3
|X
|X
|Texas vs. TCU
|2/2
|X
|Cal vs. UC San Diego
|2/2
|X
|Sterkel Classic
|2/3
|X
|X
|Vanderbilt vs. Tulane
|2/2
|X
|Indiana vs. Louisville vs. Wisconsin
|2/2
|X
|X
|Ohio State vs. Pitt
|2/2
|X
|X
|Texas A&M vs. SMU
|2/2
|X
|X
|Penn State vs. Villanova
|2/2
|X
|X
|Purdue vs. Minnesota vs. Northwestern vs. Iowa
|2/2-2/3
|X
|X
|SMU vs. Houston
|2/3
|X
|Nebraska vs. Rutgers
|2/2-2/3
|X
|Duke vs. Queens
|2/2
|X
|X
|Louisville vs. Cincinnati
|2/2
|X
|X
|Georgia vs. Emory
|2/3
|X
|X
|Virginia Tech Invite
|2/2-2/4
|X
|X
|NAU Diving Invite
|2/2-2/4
|X
|X
|UCLA vs. Stanford
|2/2
|X
|UCLA vs. Cal
|2/3
|X
|USC vs. Cal
|2/2
|X
|X
|Triton Invite (UCSD, Cal
|2/3
|X
|USC vs. Stanford
|2/3
|X
|X
|Utah vs. Washington State
|2/2
|X
|Washington State vs. Idaho
|2/3
|Navy Invite (Lafayette, Navy, American, Bucknell, UMBC, Lehigh
|2/3
|X
|X
|BostonU Invite (BostonU, Colgate, Northeastern
|2/2
|X
|X
|Kentucky vs. Cincinnati
|2/2
|X
|X
|Davidson vs. Gardner-Webb
|2/3
|X
|X
|Fordham vs. UMass
|2/3
|X
|X
|Illinois State vs. Indiana State
|2/2
|X
|UIC Diving Invite
|2/3
|X
|X
|Coyote Invite (South Dakota, Northern Iowa, Nebraska Omaha, South Daklota State
|2/2-2/3
|X
|X
|UIC vs. Valpo vs. Southern Illinois
|2/2
|X
|X
|Butler vs. Eastern Illinois
|2/3
|X
|Georgetown vs. Seton Hall
|2/3
|X
|X
|Air Force Diving Invite
|2/1-2/3
|X
|X
|IUPUI vs. WashU
|2/2
|X
|X
|Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas
|2/2
|X
|X
|Milwaukee vs. Stevens Point
|2/3
|X
|X
|Delaware Invite
|2/3
|X
|X
|UNC-Wilmington vs. NC State
|2/2
|X
|X
|FGCU vs. North Florida
|2/2-2/3
|X
|Columbia vs. Dartmouth
|2/3
|X
|Harvard vs. Yale vs. Princeton
|2/2-2/3
|X
|X
|Mizzou Tiger Qualifier (Mizzou
|2/2-2/3
|X
|X
|La Salle vs. Monmouth
|2/3
|X
|X
|Toledo vs. Bowling Green vs. Buffalo
|2/2-2/3
|X
|Miami (OH) vs. Akron
|2/2
|X
|Miami (OH) vs. Xavier
|2/3
|X
|X
|St. Bonaventure vs. Clarion vs. Duquesne
|2/3
|X
|UConn vs. CCSU
|2/2
|X
|UC San Diego vs. San Diego
|2/3
|X
|UCSB Invite (UCSB, Pacific, Pepperdine
|2/2
|X
|X
|Cal Poly vs. Pacific
|2/3
|X
|X
|San Jose State vs. Fresno State
|2/3
|X
|Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack
|2/3
|X
|Wagner vs. LIU
|2/2-2/3
|X
|X
|Grand Canyon vs. UNLV
|2/3
|X
|X
|Villanova Sprint Fest
|2/3
|X
|X
|Bellarmine vs. Ball State
|2/3
|X
|X