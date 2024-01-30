College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 31 – February 6

Less than a month until conference meets begin so dual meets will be decreasing and invites will pick up again.

Highlighting this week’s schedule is the tri-meet between Indiana, Louisville, and Wisconsin. Last Friday, the Louisville women were ranked #4, the Indiana women #7, and the Wisconsin women #14. The Indiana women moved up from #9 so can their momentum keep propelling them forward as they look to challenge Louisville? The men’s side also looks to be a good meet. #5 Indiana is expected to lead the way, but the battle between #19 Louisville and #21 Wisconsin looks to be a close one.

The Pac-12 also has many dual meets this week, as their conference meet is notably the lastest Power 5 meet. USC will battle it out with both Cal and Stanford this weekend. The USC men were ranked #15 while Stanford was ranked #8 and Cal #2. The USC women will also face a battle as they were ranked #8, behind #6 Stanford but ahead of #11 Cal.

See the full SwimSwam Power Rankings: