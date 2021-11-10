How To Watch The 2021 ISL Playoffs

Swimming fans will have a few different viewing options for the 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs, which will kick off Thursday in Eindhoven.

The playoff phase will consist of six matches, from November 11-28, with the top-four clubs advancing to the league final on December 3-4.

The six matches will run Thursday-Friday and Saturday-Sunday over the next three weeks, all from 1-3 PM Eastern Time.

STREAMING OPTIONS

BBC

The BBC has announced that it will provide live coverage of all six matches live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and its app.

CBC

The matches will also be streamed live on the CBC website, with the link for Day 1 of Match 1 on Thursday already set up here.

During the regular season, only the Toronto Titans matches were streamed on the CBC site as the lone Canadian club, but it appears that all of the matches will be live for the playoffs.

ISL

The other option is the ISL’s own streaming service, which you can find here, though unlike BBC and CBC, it includes a subscription cost.

If you haven’t already purchased the full season, buying the playoffs only is $27.60, while a single playoff match costs $6.00.

For more specifics on how to subscribe and stream on the ISL website, click here.

The ISL has not announced whether or not some of the matches will air live on CBS like some did during the regular season.