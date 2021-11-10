La Salle Splits Meet, With Women Winning and Men Losing Against Seton Hall

Courtesy: Seton Hall Athletics

PHILADELPHIA – The Seton Hall men’s swimming team defeated La Salle on Saturday afternoon by a score of 173-126 inside Kirk Pool. The Pirates have now picked up back-to-back victories in dual meets.

Freshman Julius Gustavsson helped lead a strong Pirate showing in the 100 Breaststroke taking first in the event. Gustavsson touched the wall in a time of 58.34 as the Pirates went 1-2-3. Following Gustavsson was Gennarino Conzemius (Bethel Park, Pa.) in the second spot with a time of 58.92 and Justen Lopez (Levittown, N.Y.) in third with a time of 58.96.

The Pirates went fast in the 50 Free with a tie for the top spot between Ben LaClair (Belchertown, Mass.) and Gideon Langenbusch (Oberhausen, Germany) . The duo paced the pool and touched the wall in a time 21.96. Langenbusch would follow his first-place finish by claiming the top spot in the 100 Free, doing so in a time of 47.76.

Ross Pantano (Bennington, Neb.) continued his success in the backstroke with a first-place finish in the 200 Back. Pantano was the first to touch the wall in a time of 1:54.85. In the 200 Breaststroke, Lopez and Conzemius would again fill top spots, this time going first and second, respectively. Lopez finished in a time of 2:11.16 while Conzemius swam a time of 2:13.49.

The Pirates would take each of the top-three spots in the 500 Free with freshman Sean Vizzard (Mount Laurel, N.J.) pacing the pool in a time of 4:46.11 Following Vizzard was the duo of LaClair and Caleb Smith (Charlottesville, Va.) who finished in times of 4:47.93 and 4:53.04.

On the boards, the Pirates got strong showings from the freshman duo of Quinn Murtha and Joel Satir who finished first and second in the 3M Dive. Murtha lead the pack with a score of 270.90 while Sattir placed second with 262.50 points.

Helping close the day strong was Gustavsson whose time of 1:56.93 in the 200 IM was good enough for a first-place finish. Pantano took second, doing so in a time of 2:00.61 while Henry Keegan (Needham, Mass.) placed third with a time of 2:03.40.

The Seton Hall women’s swimming and diving team came up short on the road at La Salle on Saturday by a score of 161-136 inside Kirk Pool.

As she has done all season to start her collegiate career, Allie Waggoner started the Pirates off strong, this time with a first-place finish in the 1000 Free. Waggoner touched the wall first in a time of 10:27.64 while Amanda Zajdzinski followed in just behind her in second place with a time of 10:30.32. Waggoner followed that swim up with a second-place finish in the 200 Free, finishing in a time of 1:57.37.

The Pirates were able to lay claim to places two through four in the 100 Free with Leiya Istambouli (Danbury, Conn.) leading the way in second with a time of 53.61. Zajdzinski and Cornelia Jerresand (Taeby, Sweden) followed in third and fourth with times of 54.25 and 55.56, respectively.

Later, in the 200 Breaststroke, Lauren Schofield and Meredith Mutter (Pottstown, Penn.) headed up the leaderboard with a first and second place finish. Schofield paced the pool in a time of 2:27.18 while Mutter followed in second with a time of 2:30.27. The Pirates would also go one-two in the 500 Free with Waggoner taking first in a time of 5:09.83. Madeleine Bachand (Raleigh, N.C.) followed closely behind, taking second in a time of 5:13.16.

The Hall closed the day strong with a first-place finish in the 200 Free Relay as the team consisting of Istambouli, Zajdzinski, Taylor Patnode (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.) and Jerresand combined to touch the wall first in a time of 1:38.18.

The Pirates will be back in action with a diving meet hosted by Rowan on Saturday before traveling down to Fairfax, Va., for the Patriot Invite from Nov. 18-Nov. 20.