La Salle Splits Meet, With Women Winning and Men Losing Against Seton Hall

PHILADELPHIA – On a busy afternoon at Kirk Pool, La Salle women’s swimming & diving beat Seton Hall, 161-136, while the men’s side fell to Seton Hall by a final of 173-126.
HOW THE WOMEN FINISHED:
- The Explorers got off to a fast start, as Sara Rizzetto, Megan Heist, Toni Rafferty, and Brynn Peterson won the 200-yard medley relay in the first event of the day for La Salle.
- Rizzetto added three individual wins, claiming the top spot in the 200-yard IM, 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard backstroke.
- Rafferty also racked up three individual wins, taking first in the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, and the 50-yard freestyle.
- Lauren Fenn‘s 58.79 was good for first place in the 100-yard backstroke, while Same Boyes won the 200-yard butterfly at 2:08.02.
- Phoebe Shaya was dominant for the dive team, winning both the one-meter and three-meter dive.
- Teammates Erica Kenski and Julie D’Amore followed close behind, as La Salle had the top-three divers in both events.
HOW THE MEN FINISHED:
- Despite the loss, the Explorers were victorious in both relay events on Saturday afternoon.
- Trenton Burr, Jason Rosales, Zack Wolbert, and Zack Miller took the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:33.08.
- Miller, Wolbert, Kuriawa, and Ingham capped the meet with a victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
- Jake Kramer took the top spot in the 1000-yard freestyle relay with a time of 10:07.5.
- Kuriawa added a win in the 200-yard freestyle, while Burr took first in the 100-yard backstroke.
- Along with a pair of relay wins, Wolbert also took first in the 200-yard butterfly.
- In the one-meter dive, Sam Henninger took the top spot followed by teammate Steven Stasolla in second.
UP NEXT:
Both teams will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 13 when they head to Newark, De. For a joint meet with Rider and Delaware.
Courtesy: Seton Hall Athletics
PHILADELPHIA – The Seton Hall men’s swimming team defeated La Salle on Saturday afternoon by a score of 173-126 inside Kirk Pool. The Pirates have now picked up back-to-back victories in dual meets.
Freshman Julius Gustavsson helped lead a strong Pirate showing in the 100 Breaststroke taking first in the event. Gustavsson touched the wall in a time of 58.34 as the Pirates went 1-2-3. Following Gustavsson was Gennarino Conzemius (Bethel Park, Pa.) in the second spot with a time of 58.92 and Justen Lopez (Levittown, N.Y.) in third with a time of 58.96.
The Pirates went fast in the 50 Free with a tie for the top spot between Ben LaClair (Belchertown, Mass.) and Gideon Langenbusch (Oberhausen, Germany). The duo paced the pool and touched the wall in a time 21.96. Langenbusch would follow his first-place finish by claiming the top spot in the 100 Free, doing so in a time of 47.76.
Ross Pantano (Bennington, Neb.) continued his success in the backstroke with a first-place finish in the 200 Back. Pantano was the first to touch the wall in a time of 1:54.85. In the 200 Breaststroke, Lopez and Conzemius would again fill top spots, this time going first and second, respectively. Lopez finished in a time of 2:11.16 while Conzemius swam a time of 2:13.49.
The Pirates would take each of the top-three spots in the 500 Free with freshman Sean Vizzard (Mount Laurel, N.J.) pacing the pool in a time of 4:46.11 Following Vizzard was the duo of LaClair and Caleb Smith (Charlottesville, Va.) who finished in times of 4:47.93 and 4:53.04.
On the boards, the Pirates got strong showings from the freshman duo of Quinn Murtha and Joel Satir who finished first and second in the 3M Dive. Murtha lead the pack with a score of 270.90 while Sattir placed second with 262.50 points.
Helping close the day strong was Gustavsson whose time of 1:56.93 in the 200 IM was good enough for a first-place finish. Pantano took second, doing so in a time of 2:00.61 while Henry Keegan (Needham, Mass.) placed third with a time of 2:03.40.
The Seton Hall women’s swimming and diving team came up short on the road at La Salle on Saturday by a score of 161-136 inside Kirk Pool.
As she has done all season to start her collegiate career, Allie Waggoner started the Pirates off strong, this time with a first-place finish in the 1000 Free. Waggoner touched the wall first in a time of 10:27.64 while Amanda Zajdzinski followed in just behind her in second place with a time of 10:30.32. Waggoner followed that swim up with a second-place finish in the 200 Free, finishing in a time of 1:57.37.
The Pirates were able to lay claim to places two through four in the 100 Free with Leiya Istambouli (Danbury, Conn.) leading the way in second with a time of 53.61. Zajdzinski and Cornelia Jerresand (Taeby, Sweden) followed in third and fourth with times of 54.25 and 55.56, respectively.
Later, in the 200 Breaststroke, Lauren Schofield and Meredith Mutter (Pottstown, Penn.) headed up the leaderboard with a first and second place finish. Schofield paced the pool in a time of 2:27.18 while Mutter followed in second with a time of 2:30.27. The Pirates would also go one-two in the 500 Free with Waggoner taking first in a time of 5:09.83. Madeleine Bachand (Raleigh, N.C.) followed closely behind, taking second in a time of 5:13.16.
The Hall closed the day strong with a first-place finish in the 200 Free Relay as the team consisting of Istambouli, Zajdzinski, Taylor Patnode (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.) and Jerresand combined to touch the wall first in a time of 1:38.18.
The Pirates will be back in action with a diving meet hosted by Rowan on Saturday before traveling down to Fairfax, Va., for the Patriot Invite from Nov. 18-Nov. 20.