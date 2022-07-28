How To Watch, All The Links You Need For The 2022 Commonwealth Games

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Event Schedule
- Entry List
- Entries (in seed order) – h/t to Troyy
- Live Results
The 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to kick off on Friday from Birmingham, England, with an exciting six days in the pool set to feature some of the world’s best swimmers.
The meet will feature seven reigning world champions, along with eight current Olympic champions (individual).
Below, find everything you need to follow along with the competition.
EVENT SCHEDULE
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3
Start Times
- Prelims
- 10:30 am local
- 5:30 am ET
- 2:30 am PT
- Finals
- 7:00 pm local
- 2:00 pm ET
- 11:00 am PT
You can find the full day-by-day event schedule here.
PSYCH SHEETS & RESULTS
A full list of entries per nation can be found on the Birmingham 2022 website here.
You can also find an entry list formatted like a traditional psych sheet, courtesy of commenter Troyy, here. Note that some entry times are in short course meters.
Live results for the meet should be posted here once the competition starts on Friday.
HOW TO WATCH
- Canadian viewers will be able to stream live daily coverage on the CBC website and the CBC Sports app. There are six daily streaming feeds, so expect one to be solely dedicated to swimming coverage during each session.
- UK viewers can watch more than 200 hours of Commonwealth Games coverage on the BBC iPlayer.
- Australian viewers can stream the Games on 7plus, including 30 live and replay channels.
EVENT PREVIEWS
SwimSwam has been providing discipline-by-discipline previews for the competition, which you can find below:
- Men’s Sprint Freestyle
- Men’s Distance Freestyle
- Men’s Backstroke
- Men’s Breaststroke
- Men’s Butterfly
- Men’s Individual Medley
- Men’s Relays
- Women’s Sprint Freestyle
- Women’s Distance Freestyle
- Women’s Backstroke
- Women’s Breaststroke
- Women’s Butterfly
- Women’s Individual Medley
- Women’s Relays
- Mixed Relays
Keep up with everything Commonwealth Games throughout the competition on our event channel here.
FYI You can find official entry lists and start lists (proper PDFs) under reports now:
https://results.birmingham2022.com/#/athletic-sports-reports/SWM/*
So no watching the games from anywhere else in the world?! Amazing…
There may be other options, but non-Commonwealth countries may need a VPN.
The CBC website makes it fairly easy even with the cheapest VPN.