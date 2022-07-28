How To Watch, All The Links You Need For The 2022 Commonwealth Games

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to kick off on Friday from Birmingham, England, with an exciting six days in the pool set to feature some of the world’s best swimmers.

The meet will feature seven reigning world champions, along with eight current Olympic champions (individual).

Below, find everything you need to follow along with the competition.

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3

