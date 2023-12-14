How Does USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey’s 2022 Salary Stack Up Against Years Past?

USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey made less money in 2022 than he did the year prior, but his six-figure bonus still raised some eyebrows given the heavy financial losses that the organization suffered last year.

Hinchey was compensated $973,463 last year, down slightly from his $1,037,208 total in 2021. His base salary increased from $640,566 to $655,318, but he received a bonus of $236,205 compared to $325,000 in 2021.

USA Swimming lost $17 million in net assets last year while running a $10 million operational deficit, but Hinchey’s 2022 bonus appears to be for his performance from the year prior. His bonus is based on key performance indicators (KPIs) evaluated by the Executive Compensation Committee, which in 2022 was composed of chair Natalie Coughlin, Bob Vincent, Bruce Gemmell, and staff liaison Eric Skufca.

Hinchey hit all of his KPIs for competitive success at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as well as National Team support. Team USA won 30 medals in the pool, more than its target of 28, while also winning the gold medal count (11). Notably, average monthly National Team stipends increased by $1,000 in 2021. Hinchey also achieved an important KPI by increasing the organization’s membership retention rate to 67.2% from 66.4% in 2020.

However, USA Swimming membership decreased by 80,000 members in 2021, down 19.6% from the last full season in 2019. Overall membership reached its lowest point since 2008, with full-tie premium membership at its lowest since 2004 and 12&under membership at its lowest since 1996.

USA Swimming fell short on one of its diversity KPIs for the second year in a row as multi-cultural membership dropped to 21.3% in 2021, down from 21.69% in 2020 and 21.7% in 2019. SafeSport training was completed in just 3.7% of registered athlete households, well short of the 10% target. The organization failed KPIs for annual growth in TV/digital viewership and growth in attendance (measured by percentage of venue capacity). Attendance averaged 66% across the 2021 Pro Swim Series, falling short of the 80% target.

CEO Tim Hinchey‘s Compensation by Year

2022: $973,463

2021: $1,037,208

2020: $706,197

2019: $792,207

2018: $721,101

2017: $319,728

Hinchey’s 2017-2022 total: $4,549,904

Hinchey’s predecessor, Chuck Wielgus, earned $1,032,978 and $1,213,546 in his final two years on payroll in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Here’s how their salaries stack up as percentages of USA Swimming’s total revenue dating back to 2011:

According to a study by Excellence in Giving from 2021-22, total income is the most significant factor influencing CEO pay. Hinchey’s salary accounted for 2.6% of USA Swimming’s total revenue in 2022. Based on an analysis of major national governing bodies (NGBs) in the U.S., only USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel (3.4%) and USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley (3.1%) earned a larger proportion of their organization’s total revenue.

CEO Salaries at Major U.S. Sports NGBs

NGB Total Revenue CEO Salary Salary as % of Revenue USA Track and Field $37.9 million Max Siegel, $1,307,769 3.4% USA Basketball $17.6 million Jim Tooley, $540,211 3.1% USA Swimming $37.3 million Tim Hinchey, $973,463 2.6% USA Gymnastics $38.2 million Li Li Leung, $664,299 1.7% USA Volleyball $38.32 million Jamie Davis, $626,052 1.6% USA Soccer $122.3 million Head coach Gregg Berhalter, $1,678,820; sporting director Earnie Stewart, $822,361 1.4% for Berhalter, 0.7% for Stewart US Equestrian Foundation $34.58 million William Moroney, $413,163 1.2% USA Hockey $49.89 million Patrick Kelleher, $404,144 0.8% USA Ski and Snowboard $32.05 million Tiger Shaw, $226,832 0.7% US Tennis Association $334.85 million Michael Dowse, $1,404,751 0.4%

(Data from 2022 form 990 filings except for US Tennis Association, from 2021)

USA Swimming paid Hinchey $1.037 million in 2021, or about 2.8% of its revenue that year ($37 million). That was a larger proportion than every major NGB except for the big outlier, USA Track and Field, which paid Siegel a whopping $3.8 million in 2021 — triple his earnings from the previous year — after bringing in $33.7 million in revenue.