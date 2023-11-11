USA Swimming Delaying Release of 2022 Membership Data Until 2024

USA Swimming says details about its 2022 membership numbers won’t be released until January of 2024.

In the past, USA Swimming appears to have released its Membership Demographics Reports within a few months of the year in question. The 2019 Membership Demographics Report was prepared in February of 2020, the 2020 edition was ready in April of 2021, and the 2021 report was released in February of 2022.

The 2022 Membership Demographics Report is expected to provide key data on USA Swimming’s growth — or lack thereof. The organization had 331,228 members according to its 2021 report, USA Swimming’s lowest total since 2008.

USA Swimming’s membership usually rebounds around 4-13% in post-Olympic years, adding importance to the 2022 report. The organization’s 5.5% bump in 2017 was its lowest since 2001 (4.9%). Tim Hinchey took over as CEO of USA Swimming in 2017.

The Membership Demographics Report also provides information on retention rate, which has risen from 70% in 2017 to 80% in 2021 despite overall membership falling from 419,427 to 331,228 (a 21% decline) over that same period.

USA Swimming’s membership revenue is projected to be less than expected this year by an estimated $926,000, or 3.8%. The shortfall is contributing to an anticipated operational deficit of $1,731,587 — the national governing body’s largest since at least 2011. The Board of Directors had approved a budget deficit of $1,368,963 for this year, but USA Swimming is expected to exceed that figure by $362,624 (or 26%).