Flynn Southam Seals Up 200 Free Victory To Close QLD Medal Shots Prep Meet

2023 QUEENSLAND MEDAL SHOTS LC PREP MEET #2 (AUS)

The 2023 Queensland Medal Shots LC Prep Meet concluded today from Brisbane Aquatic Center, giving athletes one more tune-up opportunity ahead of next month’s Queensland Championships.

22-year-old Olympic multi-medalist Kaylee McKeown was absent from her events on day one and also was missing from day two action.

However, 18-year-old World Championships gold medalist Flynn Southam was back in the water to follow up his 100m free victory from day one.

Yesterday he notched a winning time of 50.56 in this training meet. Today Southam hit a result of 1:49.69 to take the 200m free, beating the field by nearly 5 seconds in the process. Southam owns lifetime bests of 47.77 in the former and 1:46.24 in the latter.

15-year-old Olympia Pope put her breaststroke prowess on display, posting a winning time of 2:30.04 to top her age group’s podium. That added to her 50m breast (32.71) and 100m breast (1:11.40) victories from day one, shining the spotlight once again on this promising young talent

Additional winners included Olympian David Morgan who got to the wall first in the men’s 100m fly, punching 54.83. The 29-year-old Trinity swimmer settled for silver in the 50m fly, where his mark of 24.90 fell just short of 22-year-old Jack Taylor‘s winning effort of 24.75.