Host Of Elite Talent Ready To Take On 2025 Luxembourg Euro Meet

2025 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

Friday, January 31st – Sunday, February 2nd

Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, Luxembourg

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

The 25th edition of the CMCM Luxembourg Euro Meet is set to get underway this weekend, spanning Friday, January 31st through Sunday, February 2nd.

This long course competition has been requested to be classified as a qualifying event for the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore which means international stars will be vying for potential roster slots every time they dive in.

Although we’re awaiting the official start lists, we have a preview of the elite global talent about to descend upon the Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque.

Among the high-profile athletes is reigning Olympic champion Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy, with the 25-year-old expected to make his 2025 racing debut.

A pair of Ukrainians will join him in 2024 world champion in the men’s 50m freestyle, Vladyslav Bukhov and 200m fly national record holder Denys Kesyl.

A splattering of Dutch and French aces are also among those swimmers announced to be attending, including Tessa Giele, Kira Toussaint and Beryl Gastaldello.

Additionally, meet organizers are expecting a roster of 31 athletes from Team England to participate in the competition.

Luca Armbruster (GER)

Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR)

Beryl Gastaldello (FRA)

Tessa Giele (NED)

Maxime Grousset (FRA)

Damien Joly (FRA)

Denys Kesyl (UKR)

Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA)

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (FRA)

Sean Niewold (NED)

Erik Persson (SWE)

Helena Rosendahl-Bach (DEN)

Kira Toussaint (NED)