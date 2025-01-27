Auburn Posts Double Victory Over Alabama on Senior Day to Close Out Dual Meet Season

Auburn VS Alabama

January 24, 2025

Auburn, AL

25 yards (SCY)

Scores: Women: Auburn – 168, Alabama – 132 Men: Auburn – 177.5, Alabama – 122.5

Auburn University’s swimming and diving teams sent their seniors off in style as they secured a pair of victories over longtime SEC rival University of Alabama on Friday. This is the second straight year that both the men’s and women’s teams have defeated Alabama; since 2003, both squads have racked up a 12-3 win-loss record against the Crimson Tide.

The competition marked the final dual meet of the season for both teams, but they will see each other again soon when they face off once more at the SEC Championships in just a few weeks.

Men’s Recap

Auburn recorded its 5th straight victory over the Crimson Tide, toppling Alabama 177.5 to 122.5 points and winning 11 of the 16 events over the course of the meet.

Auburn senior Nate Stoffle contributed three key victories. Stoffle swept the backstroke events, winning the 100 back in 45.88 and the 200 back in 1:40.00. He also helped the team to a win in the 200 medley relay, splitting 21.08 on the backstroke leg, which was the fastest split across the board by over half a second.

Teammates Mason Mathias and Danny Schmidt turned in two more victories apiece for Auburn. Mathias swept the distance freestyle events, claiming the 500 free in 4:16.81 and the 1000 free in a season best 8:52.14, while Schmidt won the 200 fly (1:42.64) and 200 IM (1:44.30).

The Alabama men also turned in a number of top performances as they put up a strong fight against the Tigers. Making a splash was sophomore Leonardo Alcantara, who broke his own school record in the 1000 free with a 8:53.60, bettering the previous time by .21.

The Crimson Tide went on to sweep the 100 breast, with Kaique Alves, Trey Sheils and Michael Deans going 1-2-3 and posting times of 52.69, 53.40 and 53.71, respectively.

Other Notable Results

Alabama claimed the 400 free relay by over two seconds, with the team of Adam Varga , Charlie Hawke , Alves and Toni Dragoja throwing down a time of 2:49.00.

The Crimson Tide turned in three 1-2 finishes: Alves (42.71) and Dragoja (43.06) in the 100 free, Hawke (1:33.08) and Dragoja (1:34.40) in the 200 free and Lance Johnson (1:55.08) and Noah Saylor (1:56.70) in the 200 breast.

Auburn swept both diving events: Ethan Stewart won in the 1-meter with 383.18 points, followed by teammates Whit Andrus (329.40) and Talan Blackmon (328.95), while Blackmon claimed the 3-meter with 380.48 points ahead of Andrus (380.33) and Travis Keith (365.33).

Tiger freshman Bradford Johnson earned his first individual win of his college career, securing the victory in the 100 fly with a 46.59.

Women’s Recap

After a close battle that saw Auburn and Alabama claim eight event wins apiece, the Tigers managed to prevail with 168 points, surpassing the Crimson Tide’s 132 points.

Turning in two critical victories for Auburn was senior Polina Nevemovenko, who won both the 100 and 200 free. She posted a season best time of 48.55 in the 100 and led a 1-2-3 finish for the Tigers in the 200, touching in 1:45.93 while Isabell Ekk and Maggie McGuire touched in 1:46.66 and 1:46.73.

Auburn freshman Lora Komoroczy threw down a top performance in the 100 back, winning in a personal best time of 51.37 to become the 2nd-fastest all-time performer in program history. Her swim also bumped her up to 19th on the ranking of top times this season in college swimming.

The Crimson Tide notably swept the 100 breast; Avery Wiseman won in a season best time of 59.14, followed by Diana Petkova (59.77) and Kasia Norman (1:00.22). Wiseman went on to claim the 200 breast as well, posting a 2:09.66.

Also claiming two individual victories was Alabama’s Liberty Williams, who prevailed in both the 500 free (4:44.57) and 1000 free (9:44.66).

Other Notable Results

The Tigers claimed both diving events: Kyleigh Kidd prevailed on the 1-meter with 289.80 points while Kayla Walsh narrowly won the 3-meter with 310.43 points.

The Tigers claimed both diving events: Kyleigh Kidd prevailed on the 1-meter with 289.80 points while Kayla Walsh narrowly won the 3-meter with 310.43 points. Lawson Ficken led an Auburn sweep of the 100 fly; she won in a lifetime best 52.43, landing an NCAA 'B' cut, and was followed by Komoroczy (52.44) and Abby Gibbons (52.56).

Emily Jones and Petkova turned in critical victories for Alabama, with Jones prevailing in the 200 back (1:55.23) while Petkova claimed the 200 IM (1:58.77).

Up Next

Alabama is off from competition until the SEC Championships, which kick off on Feb. 18. Auburn will host their AU Invite/First Chance meet on Feb. 7-8 before joining Alabama at the SECs shortly after.