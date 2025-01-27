WATCH: Luca Urlando Breaks NCAA Record in the 200 Fly Against Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, Tennessee

Short Course Yards (25 yards), College Dual Meet

Full Meet Results (PDF)

Team Scores Women: #5 Tennessee 209 def. #13 Georgia 91 Men: #9 Georgia 155 def. #7 Tennessee 144



One of the fastest dual meets in history (which happened to run up against the fastest quad meet in history) produced an NCAA-leading time, a historically-fast relay split, and a new NCAA Record on Saturday in Knoxville.

An official count of 1,215 fans were treated to a day of fast racing by both teams, especially on the men’s side where all of the swims mentioned above happened and there the final score saw Georgia pull a mild upset by 11 points over Tennessee.

Below are the videos for each of those races:

See the full playlist from the meet, courtesy the University of Georgia, here.

Men’s 200 Yard Fly

Luca Urlando fulfilled his destiny on Saturday by breaking an 8-year-old NCAA, American, and U.S. Open Record in the 200 fly – one of the oldest on the books. He swam 1:37.17 to beat Jack Conger’s 1:37.35 ahead of the NCAA Championships.

Watch the record-setting swim below.

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay

Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks anchored the 200 medley relay in 17.66, which is the 4th-fastest 50 free in history off a relay split as the Volunteers won by more than two seconds:

Watch at the end how Crooks turns a close race into a blowout even just on the star, and then blows that gap open on the turn, showing just how good he is underwater.

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly

No Crooks, but Urlando becomes the NCAA leader this season in the 100 fly. The second turn here was huge.

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

With Olympic medalist Mona McSharry still working back into form and Swedish Olympian Emilie Fast on the sideline in an arm brace, the freshman McKenzie Siroky stepped up with a new lifetime best in the 100 breaststroke that ranks her 2nd in Tennessee history.