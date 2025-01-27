Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bob Bowman on Eddie Reese Showdown: “Overall, I thought it was a great event”

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

After the inaugural Eddie Reese Texas Showdown, SwimSwam spoke with Texas Director of Swimming & Diving Bob Bowman about his thoughts on the meet. Even though Bowman thought it was a great event and the longhorns came away with the overall win, he emphasized that his athletes have to be better on the final morning of competition, thinking ahead to SEC and NCAA Championships.

