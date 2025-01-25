Luca Urlando Resets the 200 Fly Record Book with 1:37.17 at a Dual Meet

Tennessee vs. UGA

Saturday, January 25th, 2025

Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

SCY

Dual Meet Format

Streaming on SEC+

Results on Meet Mobile as “Tennesee vs. Georgia”

The oldest men’s all-time yards record in an NCAA championship event finally fell, as Georgia’s Luca Urlando took down the all-time mark in the 200 fly today in Knoxville.

The 22 year-old Urlando started the day off with a relatively-unremarkable 19.94 fly split on the Bulldogs’ 200 medley relay, but he let it loose on the 200 fly, ripping a 1:37.17 that breaks the previous record of 1:37.35 that Texas Longhorn Jack Conger set at the 2017 NCAA Championships.

Comparative Splits

Urlando, 2025 Conger, 2017 22.03 21.65 24.15 (46.18) 24.13 (45.78) 24.93 (1:11.11) 25.09 (1:10.87) 26.06 (1:37.17) 26.48 (1:37.35)

The biggest difference between the two swims came on the opening and closing 50s — Conger went out substantially faster on the first lap, while Urlando closed on Conger’s record on the final lap, outsplitting him by 0.42s.

All-Time Top Performers, 200 Yard Butterly

Luca Urlando (Georgia), 2025 – 1:37.17 Jack Conger (Texas), 2017 – 1:37.35 Nick Albiero (Lousivlle), 2022 – 1:37.92 Ilya Kharun (Arizona State), 2024 – 1:37.93 Joe Schooling (Texas), 2016 – 1:37.97

Urlando now owns the U.S. Open, American, and NCAA records in the 200 fly. Of course, that’s also the fastest dual meet swim ever. Heading into today, it seemed like if the record was going to fall this year, it might come at the hand of ASU’s Ilya Kharun. He’s been 1:37.93 before, his season-best time is a 1:38.74, and he was competing in an electric atmosphere at the Eddie Reese Showdown in Austin. But Kharun was “only” 1:39.18 today, so he’ll have to wait for another chance to tackle the record.

Urlando, meanwhile came into today with a personal best of 1:38.82 from the 2022 NCAA Championships. There was a time about five years ago when it seemed like Urlando would become the next big US swimmer in the 200 fly, as he broke several National Age Group records in both the yards and LCM versions of the event between 2018 and 2020.

He’s struggled with some shoulder issues over the last few years, but largely seems to have regained his butterfly form. He made the US Olympic team in the event last year, finishing 17th in prelims in Paris. So, while today’s swim may have been something of a surprise in the short term, in another sense it seems like the fulfillment of the promise he showed five or six years ago. He hasn’t set a long course personal best in the event since 2019, but surely that’ll be in the sights this summer.

This is the second time that Urlando has popped an unexpected all-time record. At those same 2022 NCAA championships, he led off the Bulldogs’ 400 medley relay in 43.35, setting the U.S. Open, American, and NCAA Records in the 100 back in the process.

Urlando appears to be the first male swimmer ever to set all-time yards records in the 100 back and 200 fly. Natalie Coughlin owned the American Records in the 200 fly and the 100 back from 2002 to 2009.

Clark Smith still holds the oldest men’s yards U.S. Open Record with a 8:33.93 in the 1000 free from 2015, although the 1000 free is not regularly contested at college championship meets. Among standard NCAA Division I championship events, the oldest men’s American Record remains Will Licon‘s 200 breaststroke time of 1:47.91, set minutes before Conger’s swim at the 2017 NCAA Championships.