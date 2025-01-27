Do You Love Swimming? See 559 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming? Go here to see 559 Swim Jobs.

HYDRA Aquatics Head Coach

The HYDRA Head Aquatics Coach is responsible for all aspects of the HYDRA swim program. They lead in staffing, curriculum development, competitive planning, finance, communication, and client interactions.

The Pacifica Sea Lions seek Head Swim Coach

The Pacifica Sea Lions Aquatic Club (PSL) seeks a highly qualified individual for the position of Head Swim Team Coach.

Full Time – Senior Assistant Coach/ Age Group Coach

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized senior/ age group coach with the expertise to direct and lead some of our top 13-14 swimmers and other senior or age group swimmers at one of our sites. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach and Site National Team Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

Lead Coach – Cincinnati Aquatic Club

This position is designed to lead our competitive age group for ages 9 to 11 for Cincinnati Aquatic Club. The coach will work closely with the head age group coach to carry out the vision, values, and behaviors of Cincinnati Aquatic Club through long term development, leadership, and following through with the age group progression plan.

Head (Jr & Sr Groups)

Eagle Swimming Association is a coach-run program of 200+ in northeast Houston (TX). The LSC (Gulf Swimming) is very competitive and our community is ripe for growing swimming. Our team has a rich age group history at the state level (TAGS), and our high schoolers have shown promise at both club (Zones, Sectionals & Jrs) and interscholastic (high school state) levels.

Head Age Group Coach

The Plantation Swim Team is a premier municipal swim team located in Plantation, Florida. Our Mission is to provide opportunity and encouragement to all team members, from the beginner to the seasoned Olympic athlete.

Smith College Swimming & Diving Graduate Assistant Coach

Smith College Swimming and Diving is seeking applicants for the Graduate Assistant Swim Coach position. Applicants must also apply for the Masters of Exercise and Sport Studies program. This is a full-time two-year position in which graduate assistants will receive multiple monetary benefits, including a stipend ranging from $6,000-$12,000 and discounted tuition fees.

Multiple Coaching Opportunities at Old Dominion Aquatic Club (ODAC)

Old Dominion Aquatic Club (ODAC), a highly regarded competitive swim program based in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, VA, is seeking enthusiastic and experienced coaches to fill multiple coaching vacancies. We are looking for individuals passionate about developing swimmers across various skill levels while fostering a positive and inclusive team environment.

Full Time Assistant Coach Chattahoochee Gold Swimming

Chattahoochee Gold is a growing coach owned top 50 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 800 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire a full time staff member to join the Gold Family at our Cumming, GA location.

Lead Age Group Coach

Issaquah Swim Team is seeking an energetic, experienced, passionate, and professional individual to serve as a Lead Age Group Coach. This full-time employee will be responsible for working with our age group athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop all aspects of our Age Group and Development Programs with the goal of instilling a culture of success both in and out of the water.

Lead Senior Coach

Issaquah Swim Team is seeking an energetic, experienced, passionate, and professional individual to serve as a Lead Senior Coach. This full-time employee will be responsible for working with our senior athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop all aspects of our Senior Program with the goal of instilling a culture of success both in and out of the water.

Graduate Asst. Division III

Hood College is a DIII Private Liberal Arts College in Frederick MD. 1200 Undergraduate and 800 Graduate students attend Hood. The 50 acre campus sits 5 blocks from downtown Frederick, which is considered one of the larger cities in Maryland. 60min from DC, Baltimore and Annapolis, Frederick offers a wide range of activities in town or within an hour drive.

Swim Instructor

We teach 1:1 swim lessons at The Club in Rancho Niguel, and at homes around Mission Viejo. Our season starts in April and finishes on Halloween.

LSC Director of Finance and Administration (Part Time)

We are seeking an experienced and strategic Part-Time Director of Finance and Administration to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the company, ensuring the accuracy of financial reporting, and providing strategic, periodic reports and updates to the board in support of the organization’s growth and sustainability.

Sandpipers of Nevada Seeks Assistant Coach

We are seeking dedicated and passionate Assistant Coaches to join our team. As a coach, you will work with swimmers ranging in age from 6 to 18 years, guiding them through both developmental and competitive swim programs.

Wave Aquatics Lead Swim Coach

We are seeking a passionate Lead Swim Coach for Age Group to join our aquatics team. As Lead Swim Coach, you will be responsible for leading various workouts, swim meets, and practices. You will inspire, motivate, and guide young people of varying skill levels, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment conducive to personal growth and achievement.

Head Coach – Parkway-Rockwood Swim Club

Beginning in August 2025, the Parkway Swim Club and Rockwood Swim Clubs, currently operating as separate programs, will combine to form the Parkway-Rockwood Swim Club.

HEAD GROUP 5 COACH (Senior Team)

The Head Group 5 Coach at Pikes Peak Athletics is responsible for leading all aspects of Group 5, the top, most elite group on the swim team. This role combines high-level coaching and athlete development with family communication and targeted administrative tasks.

Head Swim Coach Upper Valley Aquatic Center

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially.

Full Time Age Group Coach

New Trier Aquatics is looking for passionate, enthusiastic, and qualified full-time individuals to join our coaching staff.

Aquatics Director

The Aquatics Director is responsible for planning, development, fiscal management, administration, and promotion of the UVAC Red Cross Safety and Education program. The position also includes management of UVAC’s pools as well as hiring and supervision of lifeguard and instructor staff.

Pacific Swim Team in Poway CA Is Looking For A Bronze Group Coach

Pacific Swim Team in Poway, CA, is looking for an experienced swim coach to work with our Bronze Group swimmers aged 13-16. Coaches will need to be available nightly from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, Monday through Thursday, and be able to attend one swim meet per month.

Director of Competitive Aquatics/Head Coach

The B.R. Ryall YMCA Swim Team, located in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is a year-round competitive swim team that offers an exciting opportunity for swimmers of all levels to experience competitive swimming under the instruction of top professional coaches.

COHO Head Developmental Coach (Full Time) – Deerfield Park District

The COHO Swim Club in Deerfield, IL, is a high-quality, competitive, and comprehensive swim program for residents of Deerfield and surrounding communities. Founded in 1971, COHO is a sponsored program of the Deerfield Park District with a rich tradition and history of success in swimming on the local, regional, and national levels.

Boulder Swim Team – Assistant Coach

Boulder Swim Team is a non profit USA Swimming club program of 80 swimmers in Boulder, CO. We are currently seeking new coaching talent to bring their personality and unique experience to our club! Applicants can expect a flexible work schedule, a conscious and competitive environment, and coaches who work together for the betterment of the team and athletes in the program.

Diving Coach (Saturday Evenings)

Asphalt Green is hiring an experienced Diving Coach for Saturday evenings with an hourly rate of $50.00! Qualified candidates must have prior competitive diving experience at the club, high school, or college level, and be available to work Saturday evenings. See www.asphaltgreen.org for more information.

National Training Centre (NTC) Senior Co-Lead Coach

Singapore Aquatics is seeking an experienced and dynamic NTC Senior Co-Lead Coach to lead one of our three main squads within the National Training Centre (NTC) Squad. The NTC Senior Co-Lead Coach will play a pivotal role in guiding elite and developing athletes, driving their preparation for national and international competitions such as the Southeast Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

Technical Director (Swimming)

Singapore Aquatics is seeking an experienced and visionary Technical Director (TD) to lead the technical development of coaches, athletes, and programs across the nation.

Swim Coach Jobs and Internships

Camp Skylemar is searching for college students or recent graduates to coach swimming this summer. Camp Skylemar, is an 8-week (includes training) sports-oriented program in Maine that brings together college athletes, coaches, and teachers who hope to positively impact the next generation.

Head Swim Coach

The Head Swim Coach of the City of Midland Aquatics, Inc. shall provide leadership for the development and implementation of both short-term objectives and long-range goals of the swim team. The Head Coach shall be responsible for supervision of employees, swim team budget and administration of the day to day swim team operations.

Head Swim Coach / Swim Lesson Coordinator

As Head Swim Coach this person is responsible for overseeing all aspects of and leading the Steamboat Springs Swim Team, including developing and implementing training plans for swimmers of varying ages & levels, managing a team of part-time coaches, recruiting new athletes, scheduling practices and competitions, fostering a positive team culture, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all swimmers while achieving optimal performance at swim meets, all while collaborating with OTHS management and club parents.

Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA), founded in 1891, is a nonprofit organization whose objective is to “promote, influence, and assist in financing the varsity athletic programs of the midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy” in accordance with the policy of the Superintendent of the Academy.

Assistant Men’s Swimming Coach

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA), founded in 1891, is a nonprofit organization whose objective is to “promote, influence, and assist in financing the varsity athletic programs of the midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy” in accordance with the policy of the Superintendent of the Academy.

Program Manager – Swimm with Timm

In addition to leading skill-based swim and water safety instruction to people of all ages and abilities, the Program Manager is responsible for the daily operations at a specific location.

Stroke & Learn-to-Swim Instructors Needed! (Washington, DC suburbs)

Tollefson Swimming is the developmental program for TOLL-PV in Bethesda, MD outside Washington DC. Our stroke program has around 500 swimmers in 2 primary locations: North Bethesda & Northwest DC.

Part Time Assistant Coaches – TOLL-PV (Washington DC Area)

TOLL-PV is a rapidly-growing club in PVS outside of Washington DC in Montgomery County, MD. We are seeking dedicated and enthusiastic coaches to continue helping us grow. We are now in the top 300 clubs in the nationwide VCC and top 10 in our LSC.

SWIM COACH FOR PFL AQUATICS, KATY, TX

The team is a competitive swim group ages 9-10 years. Team size is 10-15 .The ideal coach will follow the curriculum set by the PFL Head Coach and hold swimmers accountable to the standards of the program every day.

Lead Age Group Coach

The Chehalem Swim Team (CST) is dedicated and focused to providing a positive competitive swimming experience for athletes as young as six to collegiate aged swimmers.

National Assistant Coach

We are looking for an enthusiastic and committed National Assistant Coach to join our high-performance team. This role involves working closely with both Malaysia’s National Team and the National Junior Team, playing a key part in shaping the future of swimming excellence in the country.

Assistant Swim Coach

Part-time, regular Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming is responsible for assisting in the coaching and teaching of students, game and practice preparation and execution, compliance with NCAA and conference rules/regulations, assisting with appropriate recruitment of scholar-athletes, and assisting with general team administrative work.

Florida Gators Swim Camp Seeks Coaches

The Florida Gators Swim Camp in Gainesville, Fl is looking for coaches to work during June of 2025. The Gators swim camp traditionally host 125+ swimmers per week over the course of 5 sessions. This years camps run 5/29-6/1, 6/9-6/12, 6/14-6/17, 6/19-6/22, and 6/24-627. Other staff will include current UF Coaches, including 2024 Men’s Olympic Coach Anthony Nesty.

Georgia Bulldog Swim Camp Coaches

The UGA swim camp traditionally host 200+ swimmers per week over two weeks. This years camp will run 2 sessions: June 1st -7th and from June 8th-14th. Other staff will include current UGA coaches, former coach Jack Bauerle, as well as some UGA athletes.

Bitterroot Swim Team Head Coach and Assistant Coach

Are you passionate about swimming, coaching, and building team spirit in a competitive yet close-knit environment? The Bitterroot Swim Team (BST) in Hamilton, Montana, is seeking dynamic individuals to fill the roles of Head Coach and Assistant Coach for the 2025 summer swim season.

Head Coach

Eagle Swimming Association is a coach-run program of 200+ in northeast Houston (TX). The LSC (Gulf Swimming) is very competitive and our community is ripe for growing swimming. Our team has a rich age group history at the state level (TAGS), and our high schoolers have shown promise at both club (Zones, Sectionals & Jrs) and interscholastic (high school state) levels.

Head Swim Coach – Preserve Piranhas

The Preserve Piranhas Swim Team is accepting applications for the position of Head Swim Coach for Summer 2025. Candidates should have a strong background in High School or College Swimming, be well-organized, and be strong communicators to both students and adults.

HEAD COACH, SWIMMING ACADEMY & NATIONAL YOUTH TRAINING CENTRE (Singapore Sports School)

The Singapore Sports School (SSP) is a specialised independent school dedicated to providing the optimal sports development and academic learning of our talented student-athletes anchored on building strong character qualities of an athlete.

Aquatics Coordinator (McBurney YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches.

Head Swim Coach

Are you passionate about swimming and working with youth? Do you enjoy helping young athletes develop confidence and skills in the pool? Aronimink Golf Club is seeking an enthusiastic and experienced Head Coach for our upcoming summer 2025 season.

LSC Competition Coordinator (Pacific Swimming)

Pacific Swimming is looking for an LSC Competition Coordinator to help tailor the services provided to ensure that we are fully benefiting all LSC athletes. The primary area of focus for this position is to analyze information from swim meets to suggest changes to the meet schedule that increases participation and performance for all athletes.

Aquatic Sales Customer Service Manager

Daland Swim School is seeking a dynamic and results-driven Sales Customer Service Manager to lead office operations, drive sales growth, and ensure exceptional customer experiences. The ideal candidate is a proactive leader who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is passionate about exceeding sales targets.

