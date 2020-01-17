Hosszu Wins Record 7th Hungary Sportswoman of the Year; Milak Wins Men’s Honor

The Association of Hungarian Sports Journalists (MSSZSZ) has named Kristof Milak and Katinka Hosszu as their 2019 Hungarian Athletes of the Year. The 2019 awards are the 62nd edition and saw 399 votes cast for the best in multiple categories.

For Hosszu, this is a 7th award, which surpasses another great Hungarian swimmer Krisztina Egerszegi for the most such awards. Even after a 2018 that saw turmoil for Hosszu both personally and professionally, 2019 was another banner season for the 30-year old. She swept long course World Championships in the 200 IM and 400 IM for the 4th-straight meet, which included becoming the first woman to claim 4-straight world titles in an event (the 200 IM) and the first woman to claim 5 overall world titles in an event (the 400 IM. She also won her 300th overall gold medal at the FINA Swimming World Cup, easily the most in history, and was named the MVP at 1 of the 3 International Swimming League meets in which she participated.

Hosszu accepted her award via a recorded message as she is in China this week competing at the FINA Champions Series, where through 1 meet she is the leading money-earner.

As for the 19-year old Milak, his award for Male Athlete of the Year was presented by American Mark Spitz, whose father’s family is from Hungary. As compared to Hosszu, who has been dominant in Hungary for a decade, Milak had a breakout season in 2019. He won his first World Championship gold medal, topping the 200 fly in a new World Record time of 1:50.73. That broke the old World Record held by Michael Phelps – the most decorated swimmer in history.

It was a big night for aquatics: Zsolt Varga, the coach of the Ferencvaros men’s water polo team, was named Coach of the Year after leading his team to a clean sweep of all possible trophies, including the European Champions League title. His Ferencvaros squad was named Team of the Year.

Other Award Winners