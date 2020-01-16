Hosszu’s $43,000 Leads Champions Series Money Earners After Shenzhen

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES – SHENZHEN
- Jan 14-15, 2020
- Shenzhen, CHN
Katinka Hosszu won $43,000 in Shenzhen while swimming neither of the two big-money relay events. Hosszu led all earners by $10,000, though much of that came on three fourth-place finishes.
With just four entrants per event and all four earning prize money, the money lists from the Champions Series are much more volume-skewed than other similar events, like the Pro Swim Series or International Swimming League. Hosszu also had the most event entries with six.
Here’s a refresher on the prize money format, followed by the full money list from Shenzhen. We’ve split each relay prize into four equal pieces and tallied those with each individual member of the relay.
2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Individual Events (x28):
- 1st place – $10,000
- 2nd place – $8,000
- 3rd place – $6,000
- 4th place – $5,000
- World Record Bonus – $20,000
2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Relays (x2):
- 1st place – $16,000
- 2nd place – $12,000
- 3rd place – $8,000
- 4th place – $6,000
Shenzhen Money List
*This list tracks money earned, though not necessarily money accepted. Athletes maintaining amateurism status for NCAA or high school swimming have certain limits on how much prize money they can accept.
**This list also does not include engagement fees, which are laid out here.
|Athlete
|Country
|Total
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Katinka Hosszu
|HUN
|$43,000
|2
|1
|3
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|NED
|$33,000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|$32,500
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Michelle Coleman
|SWE
|$27,000
|2
|3
|Arno Kamminga
|NED
|$26,000
|2
|1
|Martina Carraro
|ITA
|$26,000
|2
|1
|Femke Heemskerk
|NED
|$25,000
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Siobhan Haughey
|HKG
|$25,000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sydney Pickrem
|CAN
|$25,000
|1
|3
|1
|Kira Toussaint
|NED
|$24,000
|1
|1
|1
|Xu Jiayu
|CHN
|$21,500
|2
|1
|Markus Thormeyer
|CAN
|$21,000
|1
|1
|1
|Andrei Minakov
|RUS
|$20,000
|2
|Elena di Liddo
|ITA
|$20,000
|1
|1
|1
|Jacob Pebley
|USA
|$20,000
|1
|2
|1
|Liu Xiang
|CHN
|$20,000
|2
|Danas Rapsys
|LTU
|$18,000
|1
|1
|Sun Yang
|CHN
|$18,000
|1
|1
|Vladimir Morozov
|RUS
|$18,000
|1
|1
|Yu Jingyao
|CHN
|$18,000
|1
|1
|Jeanette Ottesen
|DEN
|$16,000
|2
|Tamas Kenderesi
|HUN
|$16,000
|1
|2
|Boglarka Kapas
|HUN
|$15,500
|1
|1
|1
|Ilya Shymanovich
|BLR
|$15,000
|1
|1
|Ajna Kesely
|HUN
|$14,000
|1
|1
|Ye Shiwen
|CHN
|$14,000
|1
|1
|Oleg Kostin
|RUS
|$13,500
|2
|1
|Alia Atkinson
|JAM
|$12,000
|2
|Andrii Govorov
|UKR
|$12,000
|1
|1
|Dmitriy Balandin
|KAZ
|$12,000
|2
|Liu Yaxin
|CHN
|$12,000
|1
|1
|Nicholas Santos
|BRA
|$12,000
|1
|1
|Yan Zibei
|CHN
|$12,000
|1
|1
|Dominik Kozma
|HUN
|$11,000
|1
|1
|Josh Prenot
|USA
|$11,000
|1
|1
|Matt Grevers
|USA
|$11,000
|1
|1
|Apostolos Christou
|GRE
|$10,000
|1
|1
|Wang Shun
|CHN
|$10,000
|1
|Yang Junxuan
|CHN
|$10,000
|1
|Fu Yuanhui
|CHN
|$9,500
|1
|1
|Molly Hannis
|USA
|$9,500
|1
|1
|Svetlana Chimrova
|RUS
|$9,500
|1
|1
|1
|Adam Telegdy
|HUN
|$8,000
|1
|Ida Hulkko
|FIN
|$8,000
|1
|1
|Joao Gomes
|BRA
|$8,000
|1
|Kristian Gkolomeev
|GRE
|$8,000
|1
|Liliana Szilagyi
|HUN
|$8,000
|1
|Marco Koch
|GER
|$8,000
|1
|Masato Sakai
|JPN
|$8,000
|1
|Matthew Temple
|AUS
|$8,000
|1
|Robert Glinta
|ROU
|$8,000
|1
|Zach Harting
|USA
|$8,000
|1
|1
|Felipe Lima
|BRA
|$7,000
|1
|1
|Pieter Timmers
|BEL
|$7,000
|1
|1
|Wang Jianjiahe
|CHN
|$7,000
|1
|1
|Anthony Ervin
|USA
|$6,500
|1
|1
|Anna Egorova
|RUS
|$6,000
|1
|Caroline Pilhatsch
|AUT
|$6,000
|1
|Denys Kesyl
|UKR
|$6,000
|1
|Ji Xinjie
|CHN
|$6,000
|1
|Marcelo Chierighini
|BRA
|$6,000
|1
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|POL
|$5,000
|1
|Yu Yiting
|CHN
|$5,000
|1
