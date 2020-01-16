Hosszu’s $43,000 Leads Champions Series Money Earners After Shenzhen

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES – SHENZHEN

Katinka Hosszu won $43,000 in Shenzhen while swimming neither of the two big-money relay events. Hosszu led all earners by $10,000, though much of that came on three fourth-place finishes.

With just four entrants per event and all four earning prize money, the money lists from the Champions Series are much more volume-skewed than other similar events, like the Pro Swim Series or International Swimming League. Hosszu also had the most event entries with six.

Here’s a refresher on the prize money format, followed by the full money list from Shenzhen. We’ve split each relay prize into four equal pieces and tallied those with each individual member of the relay.

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Individual Events (x28):

1st place – $10,000

2nd place – $8,000

3rd place – $6,000

4th place – $5,000

World Record Bonus – $20,000

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Relays (x2):

1st place – $16,000

2nd place – $12,000

3rd place – $8,000

4th place – $6,000

Shenzhen Money List

*This list tracks money earned, though not necessarily money accepted. Athletes maintaining amateurism status for NCAA or high school swimming have certain limits on how much prize money they can accept.

**This list also does not include engagement fees, which are laid out here.