Hosszu’s $43,000 Leads Champions Series Money Earners After Shenzhen

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES – SHENZHEN

Katinka Hosszu won $43,000 in Shenzhen while swimming neither of the two big-money relay events. Hosszu led all earners by $10,000, though much of that came on three fourth-place finishes.

With just four entrants per event and all four earning prize money, the money lists from the Champions Series are much more volume-skewed than other similar events, like the Pro Swim Series or International Swimming League. Hosszu also had the most event entries with six.

Here’s a refresher on the prize money format, followed by the full money list from Shenzhen. We’ve split each relay prize into four equal pieces and tallied those with each individual member of the relay.

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Individual Events (x28):

  • 1st place – $10,000
  • 2nd place – $8,000
  • 3rd place – $6,000
  • 4th place – $5,000
  • World Record Bonus – $20,000

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Relays (x2):

  • 1st place – $16,000
  • 2nd place – $12,000
  • 3rd place – $8,000
  • 4th place – $6,000

Shenzhen Money List

*This list tracks money earned, though not necessarily money accepted. Athletes maintaining amateurism status for NCAA or high school swimming have certain limits on how much prize money they can accept.

**This list also does not include engagement fees, which are laid out here.

Athlete Country Total 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
Katinka Hosszu HUN $43,000 2 1 3
Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED $33,000 1 1 1 1 1
Michael Andrew USA $32,500 1 1 3 1 1
Michelle Coleman SWE $27,000 2 3
Arno Kamminga NED $26,000 2 1
Martina Carraro ITA $26,000 2 1
Femke Heemskerk NED $25,000 1 2 1 1
Siobhan Haughey HKG $25,000 1 1 1 1
Sydney Pickrem CAN $25,000 1 3 1
Kira Toussaint NED $24,000 1 1 1
Xu Jiayu CHN $21,500 2 1
Markus Thormeyer CAN $21,000 1 1 1
Andrei Minakov RUS $20,000 2
Elena di Liddo ITA $20,000 1 1 1
Jacob Pebley USA $20,000 1 2 1
Liu Xiang CHN $20,000 2
Danas Rapsys LTU $18,000 1 1
Sun Yang CHN $18,000 1 1
Vladimir Morozov RUS $18,000 1 1
Yu Jingyao CHN $18,000 1 1
Jeanette Ottesen DEN $16,000 2
Tamas Kenderesi HUN $16,000 1 2
Boglarka Kapas HUN $15,500 1 1 1
Ilya Shymanovich BLR $15,000 1 1
Ajna Kesely HUN $14,000 1 1
Ye Shiwen CHN $14,000 1 1
Oleg Kostin RUS $13,500 2 1
Alia Atkinson JAM $12,000 2
Andrii Govorov UKR $12,000 1 1
Dmitriy Balandin KAZ $12,000 2
Liu Yaxin CHN $12,000 1 1
Nicholas Santos BRA $12,000 1 1
Yan Zibei CHN $12,000 1 1
Dominik Kozma HUN $11,000 1 1
Josh Prenot USA $11,000 1 1
Matt Grevers USA $11,000 1 1
Apostolos Christou GRE $10,000 1 1
Wang Shun CHN $10,000 1
Yang Junxuan CHN $10,000 1
Fu Yuanhui CHN $9,500 1 1
Molly Hannis USA $9,500 1 1
Svetlana Chimrova RUS $9,500 1 1 1
Adam Telegdy HUN $8,000 1
Ida Hulkko FIN $8,000 1 1
Joao Gomes BRA $8,000 1
Kristian Gkolomeev GRE $8,000 1
Liliana Szilagyi HUN $8,000 1
Marco Koch GER $8,000 1
Masato Sakai JPN $8,000 1
Matthew Temple AUS $8,000 1
Robert Glinta ROU $8,000 1
Zach Harting USA $8,000 1 1
Felipe Lima BRA $7,000 1 1
Pieter Timmers BEL $7,000 1 1
Wang Jianjiahe CHN $7,000 1 1
Anthony Ervin USA $6,500 1 1
Anna Egorova RUS $6,000 1
Caroline Pilhatsch AUT $6,000 1
Denys Kesyl UKR $6,000 1
Ji Xinjie CHN $6,000 1
Marcelo Chierighini BRA $6,000 1
Radoslaw Kawecki POL $5,000 1
Yu Yiting CHN $5,000 1

