Hokies Set Six Pool Records on Opening Day of Virginia Tech Invite

Virginia Tech Invite

February 5-7, 2021

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

Championship Format

SCY

Day 1 Prelims Results

Day 1 Finals Results

Results on Meet Mobile as “VT Invite”

With only a couple weeks ago until conference championships underway, we’re seeing several teams hosting invite meets that follow a championship format, and either serve as the final meet of the season for swimmers who aren’t going to make the conference championship team, or as a final tune-up before conference champs.

The Virginia Tech Hokies are hosting one of those invites this season, with a few NC State swimmers in attendance, along with most of the VT team competing, and six pool records went down on the first day of the competition.

VT freshman Emma Atkinson continued her strong season with a pool record in the 100 back, breaking the previous mark of 52.63 with her 52.23 leading off the Hokies’ 400 medley relay. Atkinson’s best time coming into college was a 52.80, and she’s now been under that seven times this season, with her best time a 52.03 from December. Atkinson also hit a personal best of 4:47.12 in the 500 free.

The Hokies women also broke a pair of pool records in relays. The team of Atkinson, Joelle Vereb (1:00.39), Karisa Franz (52.95) and Sarah Shackelford (48.34) combined for a 3:33.91, knocking nearly two seconds off of the old pool record of 3:35.71, and coming within just over a second of the school record.

Shackelford (22.94), Vereb (22.03), Abby Larson (22.05) and Caroline Bentz (22.34) hit 1:29.36 in the 200 free relay, breaking the old pool record of 1:29.95, and coming within 0.07s of the school record. ·