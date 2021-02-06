Emma Reaney: The More you Lean on Others, The Better Everything Else Will Be

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA champion and former van-lifer, Emma Reaney. Reaney had a full swim career and has had a full life since stepping away from swimming, taking us through both journeys in today’s podcast. Reaney describes the joy of swimming in college and opening yourself up to an entire team, noting the best year of her swimming (junior year, when she won the 200 breast at the 2014 NCAA Championships in American record fashion) was also the year she was in the best headspace and living with 4 of her teammates.

Reaney also describes the adventures she was able to go on after her swimming career, including being an Au pair in Australia, traveling throughout Southeast Asia and Oceania, and renovating/living in a van during the COVID-19 pandemic.