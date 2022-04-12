Highlights Through The First Three Days of the Australian Para Championships

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

Day 1 Recap

The opening two nights of the 2022 Australian Para Swimming Championships have concluded with a number of Tokyo Paralympians headlining the action from the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre in Adelaide.

Men’s 400m

Four time Paralympian Brenden Hall OAM opened the first night of finals in style with the Belgravia athlete overcoming Triple Tokyo Paralympic Gold medalist William Martin in a fiercely contested Final.

Brenden Hall (Belgravia) – 4:14.05

William Martin (Nudgee College) – 4:14.29

Women’s 400m

It was two from two for the Belgravia Club with newly elected Australian Dolphins Para Athlete Lakeisha ‘Lucky’ Patterson OAM proving too strong for the field, adding another Australian Championship to her resume with an impressive win over her rivals in the Women’s 400m Final.

Lakeisha Patterson (Belgravia) – 4:44.13

Hannah Price (Campbelltown) – 4:58.72

Angela Bubb (Rackley) – 5:08.72

Men’s 200m Freestyle

It was a blockbuster field for the Men’s 200m Freestyle as the only event available for S14 athletes at this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Tokyo Paralympian Ben Hance OAM raced home to claim the title in a new Australian Record time.

Ben Hance (USC Spartans) – 1:54.08

Liam Schluter (USC Spartans) – 1:57.26

Jack Ireland (University of Queensland) – 1:59.27

Women’s 200m Freestyle

Undoubtedly the race of the night with less than a second separating all three podium athletes. Tokyo Paralympian Madeleine McTernan was ultimately too strong with the All Saints swimmer overcoming Jade Lucy and Paige Leonhardt.

Madeleine McTernan (All Saints) – 2:14.91

Jade Lucy (SLC Aquadot) – 2:15.26

Paige Leonhardt (Belgravia) – 2:15.46

Men’s 50m Butterfly

Geelong Swimming Club’s Dylan Logan took home the first of the splash and dash events of night 1, with the rising star claiming a well deserved National title.

Dylan Logan (Geelong Swimming Club) – 25.82

Jarred Dyer (Wollongong) – 28.82

Lewis Bishop (Rackley) – 29.35

Women’s 50m Butterfly

The final race of the night saw Nelson Bay’s Taylor Corry beat a strong field in the women’s 50m Butterfly to be crowned Australian Champion.

Taylor Corry (Nelson Bay) – 30.36

Victoria Jessamine (SLC Aquadot) – 33.09

Maddison Hinds (Hornsby) – 34.52

Rights free images from Day 1 are available for download via the link below. Please credit Delly Carr in any publication of these images.

Day 2 Recap

Women’s 50m Freestyle

Katja Dedekind opened the night with a phenomenal swim to defend her Australian crown in the Women’s 50m Freestyle Final. The Yeronga Park athlete swam a time that would have claimed Gold at least year’s Tokyo Paralympics!

Katja Dedekind (Yeronga Park) – 26.96

Angela Bubb (Rackley) – 30.62

Emily Beercroft (USC Spartans) – 29.26

Men’s 50m Freestyle

Tokyo Paralympic Gold medalist Rowan Crothers continued his outstanding form as he added another Australian sprint crown to his growing list of accolades. The Yeronga Park athlete swam a blistering race to claim the Men’s 50m Freestyle.

Rowan Crothers (Yeronga Park) – 23.76

Jack Templeton (USC Spartans) – 24.68

Jack Ireland (University of Queensland) – 24.80

Men’s 50m Freestyle B Final

Joshua Alford (University of Queensland) – 26.43

Declan Budd (Knox Pymble) – 26.65

Lewis Bishop (Rackley) – 27.74

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Keira Stephens was at her very best in the Final of the Women’s 100m Breaststroke, as the USC Spartan led from start to finish in a dominant performance to claim the Australian Championship.

Keira Stephens (USC Spartans) – 1:16.98

Ash Van Rijswik (Wagga Wagga) – 1:17.90

Paige Leonhardt (Belgravia) – 1:18.33

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Carina Leagues athlete Jake Michel backs up his slick form from this morning’s Heat to claim the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Australian Championship. Veteran Matt Levy OAM secured the Silver medal, competing in his 20th National titles meet – an incredible achievement.

Jake Michel (Carina Leagues) – 1:06.07

Matthew Levy (North Sydney) – 1:22.67

Timothy Disken (PLC Aquatic) – 1:12.45

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Tokyo Paralympian Katja Dedekind made it a double on night 2 of Finals, backing up her victory in the 50m Freestyle from earlier in the program to successfully defend her 100m Backstroke crown. The Yeronga Park athlete was impressive in victory over Jasmine Greenwood and Hannah Price.

Katja Dedekind (Yeronga Park) – 1:07.67

Jasmine Greenwood (Bay & Basin) – 1:10:86

Hannah Price (Campbelltown) – 1:14:55

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Ben Hance OAM showed the Adelaide crowd exactly why he is the best in the world, lighting up the pool to claim the Men’s 100m Backstroke Australian Championship just .02 outside his own World Record!

Ben Hance (USC Spartans) – 56.90

Timothy Hodge (Blacktown) – 1:01.53

Ricky Betar (Auburn) – 1:02.49

Day 3 Recap

Night 3 of the 2022 Australian Para Swimming Championships have concluded with Tokyo Gold Medallist Rowan Crothers leading the way at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre in Adelaide.

Men’s 100m Freestyle

Sprint King Rowan Crothers secured the double as the Yeronga Park athlete backed up from his win in the 50m Freestyle on night 2 to secure the Men’s 100m Freestyle crown in convincing fashion.

Rowan Crothers – 51.52

Braeden Jason – 54.07

Matthew Levy – 1:01.74

Women’s 100m Freestyle

An unbelievable finish in the Women’s 100m Freestyle Final saw dual Paralympian Emily Beecroft hold off her fast finishing rivals. The USC Spartan produced an amazing swim to win in an incredibly close race!

Emily Beecroft – 1:04.10

Lakeisha Patterson – 1:04.14

Ashleigh McConnell – 1:04.24

Men’s 50m Backstroke

Dylan Logan has turned heads at the 2022 Australian Para Swimming Championships this week. The Geelong Swimming Club star claimed his second Australian Championship title with a powerful performance in the Men’s 50m Backstroke Final.

Dylan Logan – 27.85

Jarred Dyer – 31.23

Joshua Alford – 31.31

Women’s 50m Backstroke

A tightly contested final saw Campbelltown Swimming Club’s Hannah Price secure her maiden Australian Championship title.

Hannah Price – 34.88

Angela Bubb – 36.78

Alexa Leary – 37.90