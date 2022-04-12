31 Swimmers To Represent Canada At 2022 World Para Swimming Championships

Ottawa – Swimming Canada announced Sunday night the 31 athletes who will represent Canada at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships from June 12-18 in Madeira, Portugal.

The announcement came at the conclusion of the 2022 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials held at the Saanich Commonwealth Place in Victoria.

Seventeen of the selected swimmers are returnees from the 2019 Para Worlds in London including superstar Aurélie Rivard of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., who claimed two gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the UK capital to up her career total to 14 podium finishes at the event (4-6-4).

Other world championship veterans heading to Portugal include 2019 medallists Alec Elliot, James Leroux, Shelby Newkirk, Tess Routliffe, Katarina Roxon, Abi Tripp, Nicolas-Guy Turbide and Aly Van Wyck-Smart.

Among first-time participants, Nicholas Bennett of Parksville, B.C., was a four-time finalist last summer in his Paralympic debut, shattering as many Canadian records along the way.

“I’ve been to a number of world championships but this one is especially satisfying considering everything we’ve gone through since London 2019,” said Rivard.

“It’s exciting to see a lot of new faces on the team. We’ve had the same group for a few years now, so it’s great to see more swimmers join the team and get to compete at their first world championships.”

Newkirk will be making her second Worlds appearance in Madeira.

“I’m so excited. It’s always such a great experience. I can’t wait to travel and train with everyone on the team because we haven’t done a lot of that recently. We’re going to have a really good team this year and I’m excited to see what happens.”

Wayne Lomas, Swimming Canada’s Associate High Performance Director and National Para Swimming Coach, is pleased to welcome more athletes to the Worlds team.

In 2019, an 18-swimmer Canadian contingent brought home 14 medals (2-7-5).

“After two years of uncertainty and disruption, I’m excited to select a large team comprising such a mix of experienced veterans and debutants,” said Lomas. “This is the first year of the Paris Games cycle and we have applied a deliberately broad criteria to capture the maximum number of eligible swimmers and provide them with important top level racing opportunities.

“We are further excited to increase our focus on relays, and our team selection reflects this.”



2022 WORLD PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAM:

STAFF

Position Name Affiliation Team Leader Wayne Lomas Swimming Canada Assistant Team Leader Emma Van Steen Swimming Canada Manager Stephanie Matthews Swimming Canada Senior Team Coach Mike Thompson HPC-Quebec Relay Coach Ryan Allen Club de natation Bleu et Or Coach Michel Bérubé Swimming Canada Coach Craig McCord Natation Gatineau Coach Haley Bennett HPC-Quebec Coach Janet Dunn Swimming Canada Coach Jean-Michel Lavallière HPC-Quebec Coach Vicki Keith Kingston Y Penguins Swimming

INTEGRATED SUPPORT TEAM