31 Swimmers To Represent Canada At 2022 World Para Swimming Championships

Courtesy: Swimming Canada

Ottawa – Swimming Canada announced Sunday night the 31 athletes who will represent Canada at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships from June 12-18 in Madeira, Portugal.

The announcement came at the conclusion of the 2022 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials held at the Saanich Commonwealth Place in Victoria.

Seventeen of the selected swimmers are returnees from the 2019 Para Worlds in London including superstar Aurélie Rivard of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., who claimed two gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the UK capital to up her career total to 14 podium finishes at the event (4-6-4).

Other world championship veterans heading to Portugal include 2019 medallists Alec Elliot, James Leroux, Shelby Newkirk, Tess Routliffe, Katarina Roxon, Abi Tripp, Nicolas-Guy Turbide and Aly Van Wyck-Smart.

Among first-time participants, Nicholas Bennett of Parksville, B.C., was a four-time finalist last summer in his Paralympic debut, shattering as many Canadian records along the way.

“I’ve been to a number of world championships but this one is especially satisfying considering everything we’ve gone through since London 2019,” said Rivard.

“It’s exciting to see a lot of new faces on the team. We’ve had the same group for a few years now, so it’s great to see more swimmers join the team and get to compete at their first world championships.”

Newkirk will be making her second Worlds appearance in Madeira.

“I’m so excited. It’s always such a great experience. I can’t wait to travel and train with everyone on the team because we haven’t done a lot of that recently. We’re going to have a really good team this year and I’m excited to see what happens.”

Wayne Lomas, Swimming Canada’s Associate High Performance Director and National Para Swimming Coach, is pleased to welcome more athletes to the Worlds team.

In 2019, an 18-swimmer Canadian contingent brought home 14 medals (2-7-5).

“After two years of uncertainty and disruption, I’m excited to select a large team comprising such a mix of experienced veterans and debutants,” said Lomas. “This is the first year of the Paris Games cycle and we have applied a deliberately broad criteria to capture the maximum number of eligible swimmers and provide them with important top level racing opportunities.

“We are further excited to increase our focus on relays, and our team selection reflects this.”


2022 WORLD PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAM:

Name                                   Hometown   Club
Coach
Caleb Arndt Newmarket, ON HPC-Quebec / Newmarket Stingrays Mike Thompson
Nicholas Bennett Parksville, BC CHP-Quebec / Ravensong Aquatic Club Mike Thompson
Camille Bérubé Gatineau, QC Natation Gatineau Craig McCord
Jacob Brayshaw Coldstream, BC KISU Swim Club Renate Terpstra
Matthew Cabraja Brampton, ON University of Toronto Byron MacDonald
Felix Cowan Brossard, QC HPC-Quebec  / Club de Natation SAMAK Mike Thompson
Danielle Dorris Moncton, NB HPC-Quebec / Club de Natation Bleu et Or Mike Thompson
Sabrina Duchesne St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC Rouge et Or de l’Université Laval Johanne Girardin
Alexander Elliot Kitchener, ON Club de Natation Région de Québec Marc-André Pelletier
Nikita Ens Meadow Lake, SK Saskatoon Lasers Ryan Jones
Jagdev Gill Brockville, ON Upper Canada Swim Club Marty McKend
Arianna Hunsicker Surrey, BC HPC-Quebec / Rouge et Or Université Laval Mike Thompson
Danielle Kisser Delta, BC HPC-Quebec / Rouge et Or Université Laval Mike Thompson
James Leroux Repentigny, QC HPC-Quebec / Rouge et Or Université Laval Mike Thompson
Angela Marina Cambridge, ON Brantford Aquatic Club Paul Armstrong
Gabriel Martel St-Lazare, QC Beaconsfield Bluefins Claude Picard
Justine Morrier Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC Club de Natation du Haut-Richelieu France Latendresse
Shelby Newkirk Saskatoon, SK Saskatoon Lasers Ryan Jones
Clémence Paré Boucherville, QC HPC-Quebec  / Club de Natation SAMAK Mike Thompson
Aurélie Rivard St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC Club de Natation Région de Québec Marc-André Pelletier
Tess Routliffe Caledon, ON HPC-Quebec / Rouge et Or Université Laval Mike Thompson
Katarina Roxon Kippens, NL Aqua Aces Swim Club Leonard Roxon
Myriam Soliman Saint-Hubert, QC HPC-Quebec / Club Natation MUSTANG Boucherville Mike Thompson
Jessica Tinney Scarborough, ON Kingston Y Penguins Swimming Vicki Keith
Abi Tripp Kingston, ON Club de Natation Région de Québec Marc-André Pelletier
Jordan Tucker Guelph, ON Guelph Marlins Aquatics Club Sarah MacDonald
Nicolas-Guy Turbide Quebec City, QC Club de Natation Région de Québec Marc-André Pelletier
Philippe Vachon Blainville, QC Club de Natation Mégophias Charles Labrie
Emma Grace Van Dyk Port Colborne, ON Golden Horseshoe Aquatic Club Ashley Almas
Aly Van Wyck-Smart Toronto, ON Variety Village Vicki Keith
Zach Zona Simcoe, ON HPC-Quebec / Norfolk Hammerheads Aquatic Club Mike Thompson

STAFF

Position                                   Name   Affiliation
Team Leader Wayne Lomas Swimming Canada
Assistant Team Leader Emma Van Steen Swimming Canada
Manager Stephanie Matthews Swimming Canada
Senior Team Coach Mike Thompson HPC-Quebec
Relay Coach Ryan Allen Club de natation Bleu et Or
Coach Michel Bérubé Swimming Canada
Coach Craig McCord Natation Gatineau
Coach Haley Bennett HPC-Quebec
Coach Janet Dunn Swimming Canada
Coach Jean-Michel Lavallière HPC-Quebec
Coach Vicki Keith Kingston Y Penguins Swimming

INTEGRATED SUPPORT TEAM

Position                                   Name  
Media Attache Michel Bélanger
Physician Dr. Andréane Bourgeois
Registered Massage Therapist Monty Churchman
Strength & Conditioning Coach Alexandre Clark
Registered Massage Therapist Jessica Sears
Physiologist Simon Deguire
Psychologist Daphné Laurin-Landry
Physiotherapist Kathleen Smith

0
