Hazel Ouwehand Nails 57.76 100 Fly NZL National Record

2024 AUCKLAND AGE GROUP & OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Friday, March 15th & Saturday, March 16th
  • Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, New Zealand
  • LCM (50m)
  • Day 1 Recap
  • Results – Meet Mobile: 2024 Auckland Age Group & Open Championships

The 2024 Auckland Age Group & Open Championships saw more national records bit the dust, this time at the hands of 24-year-old Hazel Ouwehand.

Ouwehand did damage across the women’s 50m fly and 100m fly events registering new lifetime bests and Kiwi standards in each.

First in the 50m fly, Phoenix Aquatics’ Ouwehand fired off a time of 26.01 for gold. That shaved .11 off her own national record of 26.11 notched at the 2023 New Zealand National Championships.

In the 100m fly, Ouwehand entered entirely new territory, scoring a monster PB of 57.76. That erased the previous NZL benchmark of 58.51 Helena Gasson put on the books in 2016.

Ouwehand opened in 26.53 and brought it home in 31.23 to crush her previous career-quickest 58.62 established around this same time last year.

The David Lyles-coached athlete’s time ranks her just outside the list of top 20 performers in the world this season.

For Ouwehand, her 57.76 performance also dips under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 57.92 needed for Paris 2024. However, she’ll need to repeat this caliber of swimming at next month’s Olympic Trials.

0
