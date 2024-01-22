Harvard Women Beat Penn on the Road; Improve Ivy Record to 4-1

Penn Women Vs. Harvard Women

January 20, 2024

Sheerr Pool, Philadelphia

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Final Scores: Harvard – 191 Penn – 109



The Harvard women’s swimming and diving team overpowered the Penn women in their home pool on Saturday, winning 11 of 16 events to beat the Quakers 191 to 109. Harvard improved to 4-1 in the Ivy League, while Penn dropped to 1-6. It was Harvard’s 19th consecutive dual win over the Quakers.

The Crimson women scored big in diving, going 1-2-3 on both boards. Nina Janmyr won 1-meter diving with 298.50 points ahead of Remi Edvalson (289.35) and Amy Wotovich (288.38). Janmyr also won on the 3-meter board, scoring 323.83 points ahead of Wotovidh (300.45) and Katie Laverty (285.83).

Harvard also racked up big points going 1-2 in the medley relay, with Anya Mostek (25.71), Victoria Eisenhauer (29.10), Addie Rose Bullock (24.22), and Mandy Brenner (22.90) clocking in at 1:41.93, 1.9 seconds ahead of Blythe Wieclawek (26.69), Aleksandra Denisenko (29.18), Abby Carr (24.85), and Sydney Lu (23.11).

Mostek earned a pair of victories in the 100 free (51.29) and 100 back (54.29). Teammate Isabella Alas touched 2nd in the free (51.44), while Penn’s Kate Levensten (55.66) was runner-up in the back. Stephanie Iannaccone also won two events for the Crimson; she went 2:17.91 to beat Penn’s Meredith Holcomb in the 200 breast and she came to the wall 4 seconds ahead of teammate Denisenko (2:03.71 to 2:07.70) in the 200 IM.

Penn had strong performances in freestyle. Anna Kalandadze won both the 1000 free (9:56.66) and 500 free (4:51.85), while teammates Sydney Bergstrom (10:06.94) and Anna Moehn (4:55.57) were runners-up in the respective events. Moehn added a win in the 200 free with 1:51.22.

One of the most exciting races of the day was the 200 fly, where Penn’s Vanessa Chong went 2:03.08 to edge Harvard’s Carr (2:03.23), Penn’s Joy Jiang (2:03.31), and Harvard’s Lu (2:03.46).

Other event wins: