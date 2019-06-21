Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Grobbelaar Cleared To Compete For New Zealand At World Juniors

2019 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

If you’ve followed our coverage of the 2019 New Zealand Open Championships, then you know we’ve pointed out that 17-year-old Luan Grobbelaar had already been named to the South African World Junior Championships roster, but also was competing for NZ in Auckland.

Swimming New Zealand confirmed today that the teen Kiwi West Aquatics athlete has indeed received his NZ citizenship and will be representing NZ at this summer’s World Junior Championships.

Grobbelaar represented South Africa at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, competing in the heats of the men’s 200m back. He moved with his parents to New Zealand last year. He is originally from Palmerstown North, New Zealand and holds NZ Age Group Records in the 200m breast, 200m IM and 400m IM.

