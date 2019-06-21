Simone Manuel 2019 World Championship Preview: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Olympic and World Champion Simone Manuel has been a professional for over a year, and we’re starting to see her career take off. In the last eleven months she’s partnered with big brands: Coca Cola, Nike, Toyota. Simone was recently in a major marketing campaign for Nike that was surprisingly non-swimming related. It was for the women’s World Cup. Simone’s already an Olympic icon from 2016, but I see her star continuing to rise with great performances this year and in 2020.
2019 World Championship Predictions:
After getting second to Cate Campbell in the 50-100 free at the 2018 Pan Pacs, I see Simone bouncing back this year. I think Simone tops Cate Campbell and Sarah Sjostrom in both the 50 and 100 free. I see a 23.89 50 meter free and a 51.9 100 meter free. I’m banking on Simone’s experience as a big meet swimmer to be her edge. But who cares what I think! What do you think?
I could maybe, maybe see her gutting our the win in the 100. Campbell might blow it (although she seems much better than in the past) and not sure Sjostrom will match her 51.71. No way I see her in the 50 tho. She’s behind Sjostrom, Blume, and Campbell for sure. Maybe not all of them but at least one. She may go 23.89 but that will not be fast enough to win.