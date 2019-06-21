Simone Manuel 2019 World Championship Preview: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Olympic and World Champion Simone Manuel has been a professional for over a year, and we’re starting to see her career take off. In the last eleven months she’s partnered with big brands: Coca Cola, Nike, Toyota. Simone was recently in a major marketing campaign for Nike that was surprisingly non-swimming related. It was for the women’s World Cup. Simone’s already an Olympic icon from 2016, but I see her star continuing to rise with great performances this year and in 2020.

2019 World Championship Predictions:

After getting second to Cate Campbell in the 50-100 free at the 2018 Pan Pacs, I see Simone bouncing back this year. I think Simone tops Cate Campbell and Sarah Sjostrom in both the 50 and 100 free. I see a 23.89 50 meter free and a 51.9 100 meter free. I’m banking on Simone’s experience as a big meet swimmer to be her edge. But who cares what I think! What do you think?

