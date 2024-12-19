Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh on Swimming Underwater to 15m: “Even I get nervous about how far I’m going”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh is now world famous for her underwater swimming, having broken a number of world records at the short course world championships last week. After one of her races, Walsh admitted that even though she does want to push her underwater swimming off each wall to the 15m mark, she gets nervous about getting DQed and even cuts her kick count short if she thinks she’s cutting it too close.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Aglaia Pezzato

Aglaia Pezzato

Cresce a Padova e dintorni dove inizialmente porta avanti le sue due passioni, la danza classica e il nuoto, preferendo poi quest’ultimo. Azzurrina dal 2007 al 2010 rappresenta l’Italia con la nazionale giovanile in diverse manifestazioni internazionali fino allo stop forzato per due delicati interventi chirurgici. 2014 Nel 2014 fa il suo esordio …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!