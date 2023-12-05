Great Britain Takes Early Medal Table Lead Through Day One of 2023 SC European Champs

2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships

The first night of action at the 2023 European Short Course Championships has come to an end, and Great Britain has taken an early lead in the medal standings.

Team GB had two gold medal performances on the night, with Abbie Wood opening the session with a dominant win in the 400 IM (4:27.45), and the men’s 4×50 freestyle relay ending the night with a national record (1:22.52). They also collected a silver (Freya Colbert, 400 IM) and bronze (women’s 4×50 free relay) during the session. They lead both the gold medal and total medal standings.

Ireland had a great showing on the first night of action, securing two medals Ellen Walshe got things rolling with a bronze medal effort in the 400 IM, before Daniel Wiffen secured a gold medal and national record performance in the 400 freestyle (3:35.47). They currently sit 2nd in the medal tally heading into the second day of action.

The splitting from Wiffen in the 400 final was mighty impressive, as the 21 year old Irishman essentially even split the race. He took out the first half in 1:47.55 before closing in 1:47.92 on the final 200. He spent the first 125 of the race building into his stroke, then once he took the lead at the 150 turn he never relinquished it. Wiffen won the race by nearly 2.5 seconds.

Sweden was the only other gold medal winner, securing the win in the women’s 4×50 freestyle relay. That was their sole medal performance of the day, and is enough to rank them 3rd on the table.

Other medal winners from night one of the action in Otopeni include Italy (2 silver), Lithuania (1 silver), Belgium (1 bronze), and Greece (1 bronze).

Medal Table Through Day One of the 2023 European Short Course Championships: